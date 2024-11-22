mobile app bar

“David Njoku is a Psycho”: Shirtless Warmup By Browns TE in Sub-Freezing Temperatures Goes Viral

Braden Ramsey
Published

Nov 3, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field.

Nov 3, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

David Njoku is an intimidating physical presence. The Cleveland Browns tight end is 6-foot-4, 246 lbs. and supremely athletic. He’s also not afraid to show off his physique, no matter the weather.

Ahead of Thursday Night Football, Njoku warmed up shirtless in cold, snowy, and windy conditions. The Browns showed him signing autographs and tossing the pigskin with fans on Twitter/X.

Njoku chose to go shirtless despite the temperature being 34 degrees Fahrenheit, and winds whipping around at over 20 mph. The 33rd Team, who reported the specifics on the weather, called Njoku “a psycho” in their post about his routine.

While most people were impressed at Njoku’s ability to withstand the cold, they couldn’t reach a consensus on whether his routine indicated he would be having a good game or a bad one.

Either way, Njoku didn’t engage in shirtless activity just for attention. He regularly spends pregame in that fashion. Back in 2022, he did the same versus the New Orleans Saints. The temperature for that contest was much colder than it is tonight.

Njoku has recorded 41 receptions for 393 yards and three touchdowns in 12 career showings versus the Steelers. He has only surpassed five catches and 50 receiving yards in a game against them twice.

Pittsburgh and Cleveland were tied at zero after the first quarter. The scoreless frame ended the Steelers’ 22-quarter streak of points, an NFL-best mark entering play.

