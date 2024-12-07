Days After Calling Saquon Barkley MVP Contender, Nick Wright Names an NFC QB Worthy of the Award

Nick Wright, who had backed Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley for this year’s NFL MVP award, has backtracked just days later. In the latest episode of First Things First, Wright picked Jared Goff for the coveted award, basing it on the upcoming fixtures of the players in contention and their potential to perform.

Advertisement

Jared started his theory with the assumption [belief] that the Buffalo Bills would lose to the Los Angeles Rams in their next game. Right after that, the Bills will face the Detroit Lions and Goff at Ford Field. Nick predicted Goff’s side would beat Josh Allen and Co. in that matchup. With two losses in a row, and Allen having inferior stats in comparison to Goff, Nick argued that Josh would be out of the MVP race.

What about Nick’s original pick Barkley then? Considering how much load the RB has taken for the Eagles this season, the analyst expects Saquon to be rested in the final few games.

This in turn would decrease the chances of him breaking the single-season rushing record of 2,105 yards. And if the RB doesn’t make this historic landmark, his chances of being the MVP would lessen, argued Wright. That would clear the path for Goff.

.@getnickwright thinks Jared Goff will win MVP… and you’ll never guess what made an appearance during his explanation: “When he does, we should all give him a round of applause.” ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/RaHXleKyuE — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) December 6, 2024

Fans, however, were in complete disagreement with Nick’s take. They questioned the Lions QB’s credentials by arguing that his success has been thanks to the best O-line and receiving corps he has at his disposal. They said that someone who is getting “carried” should not be the favorite for the league’s MVP award.

Goff isnt winning mvp. Its like Purdy last year he is getting carried by the best oline and best weapons in the league. Ita going to be between Saquon because he gonna get the record, Josh because the Bills are going to beat the Lions and Pat because the Chiefs go 16-1 — danielxcha (@loynerlucas) December 6, 2024

You shouldn’t get MVP for being carried by your entire team — Leotas (10-2) (@Leotas_) December 7, 2024

Some stated that any other QB would have put up the same numbers as Goff, given the support he has. It’s an encore of the criticism that Brock Purdy faced last season.

Goff wouldn’t even be in my top 10. He has the best OL and skill players in the league. 15-20 other starters could perform like that in the Lions offense — Brian (@boilerroom481) December 6, 2024

A few even suggested that if Goff ends up winning the MVP title, he would be the worst recipient in the history of the league.

He would be the worst MVP in NFL history — Gandalf’s staff (@GandalfStaff) December 6, 2024

Is Goff being harshly treated on social media? Definitely so, going by his performance over the past few years.

Since 2017, The Lions’ star hasn’t had a single season with less than 3000 yards or 19 Touchdowns. He has, undeniably, been amongst the most consistent playmakers in that period and has also been the face of this dominant Detroit era.

The debate questioning his credentials for the MVP race is fair but calling him a result of his O-line would be unfounded.