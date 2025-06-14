Quarterback Contracts 2025: Dak Prescott and Joe Burrow Set to Make Over $3 Million From Each NFL Game

The NFL remains the most valuable sports league in the world, currently valued at a staggering $20 billion—a figure that continues to grow, largely driven by soaring TV rights revenue. As the league’s income increases, so does its salary cap, which has now reached an eye-popping $280 million. Unsurprisingly, a major chunk of that cap goes toward paying the most critical position on the field: the quarterback. In fact, QB salaries have now hit the $60 million mark annually.

Among today’s highest-paid signal-callers, Dak Prescott stands tall at the top, following his recent blockbuster deal with the Dallas Cowboys. While many quarterbacks have been signing five-year contracts, the Cowboys opted for a four-year agreement, handing Prescott a $240 million deal that pays him $60 million per year.

With $231 million guaranteed, it’s one of the most secure QB contracts in the league. To put it into perspective, Dak will make approximately $3.5 million per game, more than what Nick Chubb will earn for the entire upcoming season with the Browns.

Joe Burrow had held the title of the NFL’s highest-paid quarterback for over a year after the Bengals signed him to a five-year, $275 million deal in the 2023 offseason. As per Over the Cap, the LSU alum earns $55 million annually, with $219 million guaranteed, making him not only one of the league’s top earners but also the highest-paid athlete in the state of Ohio. Burrow takes home around $3.2 million per game.

Three other quarterbacks now join Burrow in the $55 million-per-year club, but Josh Allen stands out thanks to the size and timing of his contract extension. Previously earning a solid $43 million annually, Allen wasn’t among the top earners—until this year.

After guiding the Bills to another AFC Championship appearance and earning league MVP honors, the franchise rewarded him with a six-year, $330 million extension. Though Allen could have easily demanded to be the NFL’s top-paid QB, he settled for $55 million annually, with a league-leading $250 million in guarantees. Like Burrow, he now earns about $3.2 million per game.

With the quarterback market exploding and the value of the position at an all-time high, the Jaguars and Packers wasted no time extending their franchise quarterbacks. Trevor Lawrence inked a five-year deal, while Jordan Love signed a four-year contract, both worth $55 million annually and netting them $3.2 million per game.

Then there’s Tua Tagovailoa, whose resume may not boast the same accolades, but whose value to the Dolphins is undeniable. His absence last season due to a concussion highlighted just how crucial he is to Miami’s success. The Alabama alum recently signed a four-year, $212.4 million contract, paying him $53.1 million per season, or $3.12 million per game.

Jared Goff and Brock Purdy have often been labeled as “game managers,” but neither of them is likely to care what critics call them, especially now that both are earning $53 million per year thanks to their recent contract extensions.

Purdy, who was among the lowest-paid starting quarterbacks in the NFL last season, has now jumped to the top of the salary chart. The 49ers finally rewarded him with a five-year, $265 million extension, recognizing the value he brings to their offense. It’s hard to argue he didn’t earn it.

Goff’s extension came last offseason after leading the Detroit Lions to the NFC Championship Game. The Lions gave him a four-year, $212 million deal, securing their faith in his leadership. Both Goff and Purdy will now take home approximately $3.1 million every game day.

Meanwhile, Justin Herbert continues to draw attention for his arm talent and regular-season production, but he’s still chasing his first playoff victory after five seasons in the league. That hasn’t stopped the Chargers from paying him $52 million a year—or about $3 million per game.

Then there’s Lamar Jackson, who might feel shortchanged. When he signed his extension in 2022, he was briefly the highest-paid QB in the league. Now, he’s slipped to 10th on the list. That said, the Ravens are likely to revisit his contract next offseason. With two MVP awards to his name, Lamar could command $65 million per year, surpassing even Dak Prescott’s current deal. Still, his postseason résumé—just three playoff wins, two of which came against the Texans—leaves something to be desired.

Jalen Hurts, fresh off a Super Bowl title, is also no longer among the top ten earners at the position. He currently makes $51 million per year through a five-year, $255 million deal he signed after losing in the Super Bowl two seasons ago. But given his championship win, the Eagles are likely to extend him again next offseason, potentially pushing his per-game earnings well beyond the current $3 million mark.

When looking at all these inflated quarterback salaries, it’s striking how few of them have Super Bowl victories. Of the current top-paid QBs, only Hurts has won one. Burrow, Purdy, and Goff have all played in the Super Bowl, but they did so before signing their current contracts.

Realistically, only Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and Jalen Hurts have resumes that fully justify their massive paydays. Allen is the reigning league MVP with seven playoff wins, Lamar is a two-time MVP, and Hurts just led his team to a championship.

As for the rest—including Purdy—they still have something to prove. If they want to fully justify their price tags, the next step is clear: win the Super Bowl.