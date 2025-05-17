After Years of Underpayment, Brock Purdy Surpasses Jalen Hurts and Jared Goff With a $265 Million Contract Extension

December 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) celebrates with tight end George Kittle (85) after scoring a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The long wait is finally over for Brock Purdy. The San Francisco 49ers’ starting quarterback has agreed to a five-year, $265 million contract extension, making him the seventh highest-paid player in the NFL. The milestone comes after years of playing under one of the league’s most modest deals, a four-year contract worth just $3,737,008. Interestingly, this deal was even less than what recent fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders received in the NFL in the 2025 season.

At present, under his new contract, Purdy will earn $181 million in total guarantees, including $165.05 million in the first three years. Notably, his $53 million average annual salary aligns closely with his expectation of a $55 million yearly deal. Most importantly, the agreement, which runs through 2030, signals the end of Purdy’s underpayment era.

Meanwhile, Purdy has surpassed several of the league’s top quarterbacks in compensation. That includes 2025 Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts, who signed a five-year, $255 million deal with the Eagles in 2023. Hurts’ average annual salary is $51 million, two million less than Purdy’s — and his total guarantees of $179.3 million fall just short of the 49ers quarterback’s figure by $2 million.

He has also overtaken Jared Goff, the Detroit Lions’ starting quarterback, who signed a four-year, $212 million extension. While Goff’s average annual salary is identical to Purdy’s at $53 million, his total guaranteed amount is significantly lower at $170.6 million. Meanwhile, Goff’s next deal is due in 2029, by which time he will be 35, a factor that could influence his market value.

Interestingly, Purdy’s new deal now puts him close to Lamar Jackson’s landmark contract. Jackson, the two-time MVP, signed a five-year, $260 million deal with $185 million in guarantees. While his $52 million annual salary is slightly below Purdy’s, his total guarantees are ahead by $4 million. Given Jackson’s stature and performance, he is expected to reset the market when his extension comes up in 2028. The expectation is a range of $65 to $70 million per year.

That said, Purdy’s long stretch of underpayment can be traced back to his selection as the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Draft slide had earned him the label of “Mr. Irrelevant.” However, the quarterback situation in San Francisco quickly evolved after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending foot injury during Purdy’s rookie year.

That opened the door for Purdy’s NFL debut, and since then, he has proven himself. In 40 games, he has thrown 64 touchdowns with a completion rate of 67.5 percent, leading the 49ers to 23 wins and a Super Bowl appearance in 2024.

Now, the real challenge begins. After finishing the 2024–25 season with just six wins and eleven losses, fourth in the NFC West, the 49ers are looking to bounce back from an injury-plagued campaign. With his new contract in hand, Brock Purdy will be expected to lead that turnaround.