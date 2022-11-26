DeAndre Hopkins Challenges Charvarius Ward To a Boxing Match After ‘Steroid Boy’ Controversy

Nov 21, 2022; Mexico City, MEXICO; San Francisco 49ers safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. (31) and cornerback Charvarius Ward (7) break up a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the first half at Estadio Azteca. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals aren’t having the best of seasons this time around. Apart from a few good performances here and there, the team has largely struggled to perform under pressure.

In their latest encounter, the Cardinals took on the 49ers and it turned out to be another bleak affair for them and their fans. Apart from the first quarter where they were able to establish a 3 point lead, the Cardinals were completely outplayed.

The contest ended 10-38 in favor of the 49ers. However, what ended up grabbing the most amount of attention during and after the game was the confrontation between 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward and Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

During a conversation with KNBR after the game, Ward revealed that he wasn’t pleased with Hopkins’ conduct during the game. “D Hop, he thinks he’s a tough guy. He falsely believes that he is still among the league’s top receivers. All game long, he tried to talk loudly and aggressively,” Ward said.

Also Read: “Another Peyton Manning Record Now Belongs to Tom Brady”: Tampa Bay QB Demolished Three Records Against Rams On Sunday

DeAndre Hopkins Has Some Advice For Charvarius Ward

Ward went on to claim that ‘Steroid Boy’ Hopkins also grabbed him by the neck during the contest. As expected, these comments didn’t go down well with Hopkins.

Most recently, during a conversation with Bo Brack, Hopkins said, “I am not the kind of guy who goes to social media for this kind of stuff but obviously, it did sound very personal.”

“I would love to get in the boxing ring and see how tough he is in real life.” Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins on the postgame comments from 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward calling D-Hop “steroid boy” pic.twitter.com/oIWrhrYPD4 — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) November 25, 2022

“I would love to get in the boxing ring and see how tough he is in real life,” Hopkins added. However, he also acknowledged that in the NFL, anyone can end up playing with any franchise so going too far in terms of personal attack against anyone isn’t really a great idea.

Hopkins sounded relaxed while delivering his response to Ward who clearly hated everything the WR did in the previous game. It will be interesting to see how things transpire when these two take each other on once again.

Also Read: “Another Peyton Manning Record Now Belongs to Tom Brady”: Tampa Bay QB Demolished Three Records Against Rams On Sunday