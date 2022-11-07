“Another Peyton Manning Record Now Belongs to Tom Brady”: Tampa Bay QB Demolished Three Records Against Rams On Sunday

Tom Brady returned from retirement but wasn’t able to deliver as per expectations. However, against the Rams, he well and truly proved that he is back.

The veteran is now setting records like the Terminator. He may be having a tough season, but he reminded everyone on Sunday that he is still Tom Brady, the GOAT.

Against the Rams, his 43rd fourth-quarter comeback allowed him to equal Peyton Manning’s record for the most last quarter comebacks in NFL history.

Just another Sunday for @TomBrady 🐐 43rd 4th-quarter comeback ties Peyton Manning for the most all-time

🐐 55th game-winning drive is now the most in NFL history (Manning, 54)

🐐 First player in NFL History with 100k passing yards (inc. playoffs) pic.twitter.com/1mArgSyBtX — NFL (@NFL) November 7, 2022

Tom Brady Becomes The First Player In NFL With 100,000 Passing Yards

On Sunday, it felt like the Buccaneers were heading towards another loss as the Rams were once leading the game 13-6 but then Brady pulled out the big guns and changed the outcome of the game through sheer brilliance.

Brady faced 3rd & 20 with 9:02 remaining. He threw a quick pass to Leonard Fournette, who helped him gain a few more yards and helped him pass 100,000 career yards. With Drew Brees being his closest competitor with 85,724, Brady thus became the first quarterback in history to surpass that mark.

Brady eventually completed 36 of 58 passes for 280 yards and one touchdown, giving the Buccaneers a 16-13 win and moving them into first place in the NFC South with a record of 4-5.

Brady now has 55 career drives after his game-winning one, surpassing Hall of Famer Peyton Manning’s record of 54. If we Compare the Stats between Brady and Manning then Manning has played 266 games and rushed for 71,940 yards on 9380 attempts, averaging 7.7 yards per attempt, with 539 touchdowns and 289 interceptions.

Till now, Brady has run for 86787 yards on 9380 attempts, averaging 7.4 yards per attempt, and had 633 touchdowns and 204 interceptions in 326 games.

