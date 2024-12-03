“Just Awful”: Fans Console Trent Williams as Wife Sondra Announces the Death of Newborn Son

Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) warms up before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The San Francisco 49ers were blown out for the second consecutive game last night. But their loss to the Buffalo Bills is the furthest thing from anyone in their organization’s mind today.

Late Monday evening, 49ers left tackle Trent Williams’ wife, Sondra, revealed the couple lost their newborn son last week. Trenton O’Brien Williams Jr., born on Nov. 24 at 11:38 p.m., came into the world at just 35 weeks old. Williams Jr. was slated to be one of the two twins.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke on the incident during his Monday press conference. His statement – once posted on San Francisco’s social media pages – can be seen below.

“When you’ve got to deal with tragedies like [these], it’s hard as a coach. It’s hard as a friend, it’s hard as a family member. It’s hard for everybody. But we spend a lot of time with each other. That’s what’s cool about a football team. Whatever you go through, the good or the bad, we go through it together.”

Unfortunately, this is not the first time one of the 49ers has dealt with a child’s death this season. Cornerback Charvarius Ward’s daughter, Amani Joy, passed away in late October. She was set to turn two in November. Fans mourned the loss of both children and sent their condolences on social media.

San Francisco’s 2024 campaign has not gone the way many anticipated following their overtime loss in Super Bowl LVIII. They’ve been devastated by injuries and personal tribulations all season long.

The adversity they’ve faced has understandably been overwhelming. They still have a chance to turn things around. But everything that has unfolded against them off-field seems to indicate this just isn’t their year.

The 49ers host the Chicago Bears (4-8) in Week 14. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T. on Sunday, Dec. 8.