Decibel Meter Maxes Out as Arch Manning & Longhorns Annihilate CO State

The Texas Longhorns kicked off their 2024 season with a bang, crushing Colorado State 52-0 at DKR Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday. From the opening whistle, the Longhorns dominated every facet of the game, leaving the Rams reeling. But the real story of the day? Arch Manning.

The young Manning quickly became the center of attention despite not starting at QB. His debut was nothing short of spectacular, starting with a 40-yard missile to Johntay Cook II after rolling out of the pocket. The crowd was barely settling back into their seats when Manning threw his first career touchdown just two plays later.

The stadium erupted there and then, reaching decibel levels over 130 Db. The energy was electric, just like the glory days when the Manning name was synonymous with football greatness. Even NFL star Tyreek Hill couldn’t help but chime in, tweeting, “Texas atmosphere is lit.”

The crowd maxed out the decibel meter after Arch Manning’s first pass pic.twitter.com/VMNqJ0FDi6 — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) August 31, 2024

Texas atmosphere is lit — Ty Hill (@cheetah) August 31, 2024

Fans were quick to join the chorus of praise for the young star:

We rly got a manning who can scramble before GTA 6 LMAO — Fishy Fanatic (@SwipedBySlavin) August 31, 2024

It was so awesome!! — Tori Rasberry (@Rasberry_TR) August 31, 2024

The sentiment was clear that Texas football is back, and the young Manning is at the heart of it. As one fan put it, “Touchdown Manning! Been waiting a long time to say that again.”

Touchdown Manning! Been waiting a long time to say that again — SportingJake (@SirTurbo2023) August 31, 2024

Manning’s debut performance definitely lived up to the hype surrounding his arrival at Texas. Taking over in the third quarter with a comfortable 38-0 lead, he made every moment count. His stats speak volumes: 5-for-6 for 95 yards and two touchdowns in just three drives. It’s the kind of start that has Longhorns fans dreaming big.

Moreover, because of his surname, his journey to Texas is being closely watched by college football fans nationwide. As the top-ranked recruit in the Class of 2023 by 247Sports, Manning had his pick of powerhouse programs.

But for now, Manning’s role is clear. He’ll be backing up Quinn Ewers, who opted to stay in school rather than declare for the 2024 NFL Draft. With Maalik Murphy’s transfer to Duke, Manning’s position as the second-string quarterback was all but assured.

Looks like it’s Manning’s turn to wait in the wings, ready to take the reins when Ewers eventually moves on to the NFL.