“Definitely AP”: Shedeur Sanders and Cash Cleveland Reveal Their Dream NIL Deals

Shedeur Sanders, now in his 4th season of college ball, has been raking in NIL money ever since he moved to Colorado. The Buffs quarterback boasts an NIL valuation of $5.8 million, making him the highest-paid athlete in college sports.

Advertisement

He has had deals with Nike, Beats by Dre, Gatorade, and even Tom Brady’s Apparel company. However, there is one deal he still wishes to have, and looks like he’s trying to make it happen.

Shedeur was joined by his freshman Offensive Lineman, Cash Cleveland on his 2Legendary podcast. During their engaging conversation, both of them revealed their dream NIL deals. The Buffs QB despite inking deals with major brands, wants a deal with Audemars Piguet:

” I don’t have one, bro, not anymore. My dream NIL deal is definitely AP. But you know something cooking.”

While the former Jackson State QB prefers luxury watches, his O-Lineman prefers luxury apparel, revealing his dream NIL deal to be Louis Vuitton.

Subsequently, luxury watches are not the only thing Shedeur loves. He also has a penchant for luxury cars and already owns many despite still being in college. He is looking to add another to his collection by the end of his senior year, revealing it to be his dream car.

Shedeur Sanders and Cash Cleveland’s dream cars

In the same podcast segment, the Buffs QB asked his teammates about his dream car. Cash without any hesitation said Bugatti, noting that aside from the TRX Shedeur already owns, that would be his ultimate choice.

Cleveland’s answer also impressed his QB, who admitted he dreams of owning a Bugatti as well. Jokingly, he added that their shared taste in luxury cars is one reason they get along so well.

” See bro that’s why we get along. Definitely a Bugatti. You got to have a gatti. Gotta get a Bugatti one day for sure.”

Shedeur is confident that he will be able to buy one soon and even offered Cleveland an opportunity to drive it if he gets a Bugatti. The Buffs QB already owns many cars, of which a few of them are luxury. He owns a Rolls-Royce Cullinan worth $350k along with a Mercedes- Maybach GLS 600.

Dodge Durango Hellcat, Corvette Stingray, and Tesla Cybertruck complete his collection. The Buffs QB has started the season on a high note, already throwing for 2268 yards and 19 TDs.

He is already the face of college football. If he continues to play this week, soon more NIL deals will be coming his way, and he might be able to buy the Bugatti this year itself.