Deion Sanders: “Almost Every Coach in College Football Has a Radio Show or Television Show… Mine Just Happens to Be Larger”

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches his players warmup prior to the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Deion Sanders is easily one of the most efficient college coaches. He knows how to compartmentalize his work throughout the day, as he can be seen almost everywhere—from practice sessions to team meetings to even talk shows. While some of these activities are part and parcel of his coaching gig, his presence on talk shows, or any media presence whatsoever, has garnered polarized reactions from fans and critics.

Rich Eisen gave Deion the opportunity to push back on some of the criticism he received for focusing too much on talk shows when he has an elaborate program to run.

Coach Prime, who is known for not going out on recruitment visits, claimed it’s one of his ways to reach the homes of his potential recruits. “It’s another form of recruiting for me,” he said on The Rich Eisen Show.

“If I’m not going to your living room physically. I’m gonna get there one way or another. I’m gonna get in your living room.”

The NFL legend has been an outspoken personality by nature and one of his biggest strengths is to captivate his audience through his words of wisdom. Appearing on talk shows and attending TV programs has allowed him to reach the screens of many players and woo them with what they could experience in Boulder and what the CU program offers.

“It’s giving you[the recruits] the opportunity to know how I think, how I move, the way we do things live.”

It’s fair to say these prospects wouldn’t have considered his program initially or even known about it otherwise—something not many college coaches can pull off.

Meanwhile, CU has taken full advantage of Deion’s influence by recruiting several top-rated prospects. Taking pride in this, Deion boasted to Eisen that every college tries to do the same, but his shows attract more eyes.

“I mean, I think every coach and almost every coach in college football they have a radio show or television show that they’re on. Mine just happen to be larger.”

Deion’s influence has not only shifted eyeballs to the Buffaloes but also filled their home stadium during games. Away games, too, are packed with Colorado colors because they know that the head coach will always put on a show.