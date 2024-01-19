Deion Sanders and Ex-wife Pilar Sanders Shower Love on Shilo & Shedeur, Who Walked the Ramp in Style For Louis Vuitton in Paris

Shedeur Sanders has embarked on his journey to mainstream stardom, after making a name for himself in the CFB arena. Boasting the NIL value of $4.7 million currently, he graced the runway in Paris for the Louis Vuitton Fall/ Winter Fashion Show during Paris Fashion Week. Meanwhile, Coach Prime and his ex-wife Pilar Sanders were filled with parental pride as Shedeur posted his modelesque shots from the escapade. He was accompanied by brother Shilo, who also walked the ramp dressed up in a similar ensemble to Shedeur.

Pilar proudly posted a clip of both the brothers walking the ramp donning their ensembles in fall colors. It was momentous for her sons who have embarked on their father’s professional career, as they briefly took up the reins of her modeling career as well. Pilar wrote,

“As a former FORD and Elite model I always wanted my babes to take the reins and experience the amazing life and times I had doing runway shows, shoots and on-set filming. And all of them actually are! How did I get so LUCKY and Blissed to not only see it but be a part of it with them! ”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C2LWmLTuv0J/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Deion Sanders, who is as extravagant as it gets, was equally pumped up with his sons’ new expedition. He couldn’t contain his happiness as he kept it cut to the bone with a hearty “BOB” comment on Shilo’s post. Additionally, much like Pilar, he made a gesture by reposting the runway pictures of the Buffs’ emerging stars. Moreover, Deiondra Sanders also applauded her model siblings with a story writing “#Proud Sister” to grace the occasion.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Anushree_Gupta_/status/1748034409989836906?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Deion Sanders is often hailed as the ‘marketing mafia’ who has built a fortune worth $45 million with his cutting-edge persona. His sons gained much attention in their debut with the Buffaloes despite a 4-8 end to the season. Once again, they have garnered more attention with the thrilling offseason as they embark on the footsteps of their mother.

Deion Sanders’ Sons Shedeur and Shilo Have a Thrilling Off-Season Stint at Paris Fashion Week

Shilo and Shedeur Sanders‘ stylish mark at the 2024 LV show did not go unnoticed, thanks to their emerging stardom. The two Sanders sons had the opportunity to meet Grammy Award-winning artist and Louis Vuitton men’s creative director Pharrell Williams.

Per ESPN reports, Shilo and Pharrell had a heart-to-heart about the merch after the ramp walk. This ended up in a generous assurance by the creative director, who was happy to send Deion Sanders some gifts.

“We got you. … And I got to send your dad [Deion] some stuff because I know he be crazy.”

Deion Sanders reciprocated the gesture and opportunity granted by Pharrell and LV with a post on Instagram,

“We told y’all we were bringing our @louisvuitton and y’all thought we were playing…. Or u were thinking small. We’ve always thought out of the box & we always will. We’re SANDERS! Thank You @pharrell & @louisvuitton for all of the love!”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C2LLpEiJrOl/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Prime has always been vocal about wanting his children to carve their own niche, including in his Amazon Prime documentary. However, amidst their venture, the eyes of the fans remain fixated on the return of the Colorado Buffaloes in 2024.