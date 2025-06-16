While Shedeur Sanders is at Camp, Deiondra Sanders Explains How She Had the Best Father’s Day With Coach Prime Deion Sanders

Father’s Day was a special occasion at the Sanders household in Texas this year. Deion Sanders’ family hosted a big dinner with a fancy spread to celebrate the man they all call Coach Prime. Given that Deion has been battling health issues recently and is just beginning to get back on his feet, the day carried even more meaning.

Deion is a father of five—three sons, Deion Jr. (Bucky), Shilo, and Shedeur, and two daughters, Deiondra and Shelomi. While not all of his children could be there in person, the celebration still turned out to be especially meaningful, particularly for his eldest, Deiondra.

As he often does, Bucky vlogged the entire day, capturing moments and memories from the family gathering. He asked each of his siblings about their favorite Father’s Day memory with Deion. At 33, Deiondra has celebrated more Father’s Days with Coach Prime than any of her siblings, so she’s got plenty to choose from. But without hesitation, she said this one was her favorite:

“I feel like I have a lot of good memories, father memories, but I feel like maybe, this Father’s Day was probably the best. Because three of us were with him today, Shilo and Shedeur are in camp. But that was really cool. I really enjoyed that we were all together, spending time, playing UNO, and stuff. I have so many memories that I love about my daddy, and I’m so thankful for him.”

After Deiondra shared her thoughts, it was Bucky’s turn. He tried to pick one favorite memory, but quickly gave up—not because he didn’t have one, but because he had too many.

“I don’t know. There are so many of them. It’s like I don’t know, bro. We don’t do this type of stuff. We don’t sit here and just. It’s been too many good times to just highlight one. It’s been a lot of lessons that you’ve taught me. A lot of different thing you taught me back in the day are now resonating.”

Deion Sanders has been both a devoted father and an inspiring coach to all of his children. He’s equally proud of each one and has gone to great lengths to create an environment where his family could thrive. From investing in their education to making sure they had access to every opportunity, Deion has always put his family first.

While critics may take aim at him or his kids, even they can’t deny the admiration he commands. He stands tall as a proud Black father and a dedicated Christian family man—an embodiment of strength, faith, and unconditional love. His commitment to both his family and his values continues to leave a lasting impression.