Deion Sanders Calls His Son Shedeur Sanders the Best QB in the Country; “I’m a Little Biased Because I am His Father”

Colorado Buffaloes’ high hopes at the Rose Bowl quickly deflated against UCLA. Shedeur Sanders, the Buffaloes’ star quarterback endured a relentless assault. The overwhelmed offensive line left Shedeur vulnerable to UCLA’s formidable defense, prompting Deion Sanders to express his disappointment with the team’s performance.

It was a tough night for Shedeur Sanders, marked by seven sacks, 17 hits, and 13 knockdowns. Under constant pressure, the Buffs’ offense struggled to find the end zone until the final quarter. Shedeur’s endurance was tested as he scrambled and absorbed heavy blows from the Bruins defenders. Deion Sanders, a proud father and coach, recognized the physical toll on his son and commended his remarkable talent. However, he could not guide the team toward their fifth victory of the season.

Deion Sanders Hails Shedeur as the Best Quarterback

Deion Sanders expressed his unequivocal admiration for Shedeur’s talent. Shedeur completed 27 of 43 passes for 217 yards and was proclaimed the best quarterback in the country. By his father. Deion’s confidence in his son stemmed from Shedeur’s ability to endure the relentless pressure and deliver consistent performances despite taking a weekly beating. Here is what he had to say, per CFB on FOX:

“I’m a little biased because I’m his father, but I think we have the best quarterback in the country, I don’t think any other quarterback could put up with having to stand and deliver like he has to every week in, week out, taking a beating.”

Deion shed light on the concerning aspect of Shedeur’s recent struggles. Shedeur Sanders had received a halftime injection to alleviate the pain resulting from the hits he endured, a fact that was initially unclear. Sanders expressed his intention to give his son the next few days off to recover.

He didn’t specify the exact nature of Shedeur’s discomfort during the Saturday game, but he expressed regret over the lack of protection Shedeur had received. Coach Prime emphasized the need for the offensive line to exhibit more fight and passion to meet their goals, acknowledging that injuries had further depleted their ranks.

“Overall, we just don’t have the fight and the passion to do what we want to do. The line has to improve. We have to have enough depth to be able to accomplish the goals that we set out to accomplish.”

Coach Prime Shows Faith in Travis Hunter’s Comeback

In the first half, Colorado Buffaloes displayed its defensive prowess, forcing four turnovers, including two key interceptions by Travis Hunter. This marked a significant comeback for Hunter, who had faced challenges in his return against Stanford.

“Travis is Travis. I keep telling you that he’s one of the kids, I don’t concern myself about their plays and their attitude. Travis is gonna bounce back. I know he’s gonna bounce back. You know, he was coming off an injury” Deion added, “He was ready to date and he gave you a Travis Hunter performance” per CFB on FOX.

When discussing Travis Hunter’s performance, Deion Sanders radiated confidence in his young talent. He stressed that Hunter had a unique approach to the game, and he didn’t fret about individual plays or attitudes. Deion firmly believed that Hunter would bounce back, considering he was recovering from an injury and had initially prioritized the offensive side.

Hunter demonstrated an impressive performance that aligned with the standard expected from the two-way star.