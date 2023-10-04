“Real MVP Right Now is Christian ‘Mother Effing’ McCaffrey”: Olivia Moody Brings Jerry Rice in the Conversation While Backing the 49ers RB

The 49ers have been nothing short of sensational this season. A lot of credit for that goes to their RB Christian McCaffrey. In fact, Olivia Moody from ‘The Volume’ reckons he is the right man for the MVP honors this season as the San Francisco 49ers’ Christian McCaffrey continues to elevate his game.

Olivia, during a recent take on who might take away the MVP this season, highlighted that while Brock Purdy has been incredible thus far, it is too hard to look past McCaffrey this season as he has broken even Jerry Rice’s records. Being in the same conversation as Rice is an honor, and McCaffrey’s ability to surpass him sets him apart.

Olivia Moody Backs Christian McCaffrey for MVP

In a fiery declaration on the latest episode of ‘The Volume’, Olivia Moody stated, “The Real MVP Right Now is Christian ‘Mother Effing’ McCaffrey.” Moody passionately argued that the MVP award should extend beyond quarterbacks. She acknowledged the exploits of Brock Purdy but asserted that having McCaffrey on the team is better.

“Everyone gets pressed when I talk about Brock Purdy. I’m not trying to dog on Brock Purdy. Brock Purdy is doing what he needs to do. But when you have a guy like Christian Mcaffrey, it makes your job a lot bit easier. Yes it does. He can’t be stopped,” said Moody

The running back has been unstoppable this season. He totaled 175 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns in a single game against the Cardinals. Moody drew comparisons to the legendary Jerry Rice, further emphasizing the MVP caliber of Christian McCaffrey.

McCaffrey’s recent record-breaking spree includes surpassing Rice’s franchise record for consecutive games with a touchdown. “He’s just, he’s a bada*s. There’s no other way to put it. He’s an MVP bada*s,” said Moody. In the 49ers 35-16 win against the Arizona Cardinals, McCaffrey scored four-touchdown. This not only secured the victory but also marked his 13th straight game with a touchdown.

Chris Simms Chooses McCaffrey for September MVP

In sync with Olivia Moody’s bold claim, Chris Simms adds his voice to the chorus on PFT Live. Talking about the supremacy that Christian Simms has been asserting in the early parts of the season, Simms said, “The straw that stirs the drink with the 49ers football team is Christian McCaffrey.”

Simms also praises Brock Purdy but labels McCaffrey as “phenomenal” and a “superstar” with unmatched abilities. Chris Simms continues, “Purdy’s really good there’s no doubt about that. I’m not trying to disrespect him in any way, but I mean McCaffrey is phenomenal. I mean He runs routes like a high level, unbelievable.”

Simms didn’t shy away from placing his MVP bet on McCaffrey. Even during an earlier appearance on ‘The Dan Patrick Show’, Simms confidently answered the question on MVP player for September. Of course, Christian McCaffrey was his number-one choice.

He underlined the pivotal role McCaffrey plays in the 49ers’ offense. “They’re they’re riding McCaffrey hard. The whole offense is dictated around him right now.” With both Moody and Simms firmly backing McCaffrey, the conversation around his MVP candidacy is gaining momentum.