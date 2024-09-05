Tom Brady Was Intense: Former Teammate Says the GOAT Didn’t Entertain Anyone Who Didn’t “Get His Sh*t Right”

Tom Brady was well known for being a competitive beast against his opponents but was it like being on the same side as him? According to cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, who played with Brady for three seasons, being his teammate was just as intense. Brady was an

Advertisement

In ‘GOAT Farm Sports, the cornerback revealed what it was like to play with the best quarterback of all time, claiming that HE was particular about the game and anyone who didn’t follow the plan and tried to slack on the field would not get a chance to play at all:

“He’s intense bro, like you know what I mean. In order to play with Tom too you got to be on your sh*t. He going to make sure that you want it, if you don’t know where you supposed to be and when you supposed to be doing it the ball’s not coming to you, you probably won’t even be in the game.”

Brady was one of the most successful quarterbacks in the NFL with seven Super Bowl wins and his success was attributed to his consistency and hard work.

He believed in doing things the right way, by practicing every possible move and he always made sure his offensive teammates were on board with his style of leadership.

In the 2020 season, Murphy-Bunting played with Brady as part of Tampa Bay’s defense. His best performance came in the postseason of the team’s Super Bowl-winning campaign where he scored 19 tackles and 3 interceptions including one on Aaron Rodgers in the fourth quarter of the NFC championship game which helped the team beat the Packers and move to the Super Bowl.

While he was an intense and imposing presence for someone like Murphy-Bunting, who was just in his second year in the league, Brady was never arrogant, rather was down-to-earth and humble.

What was the locker room like with Brady around?

When asked about sharing a locker room with a star like Tom Brady, Murphy responded that Brady was a ‘good teammate’ who never displayed any arrogance and was like any normal player on the team.

He revealed that Brady used to accommodate everyone’s autograph requests and had a dedicated locker for people to keep the stuff they wanted him to sign.

The CB added that despite getting so much attention and requests, the former QB never complained about anything and was always there to help his teammates. He highlighted that this was something he had never experienced with any other high-profile player.

Brady played in the NFL for 23 seasons with 100s of teammates, multiple receivers, and tight ends but always steered the team to deliver consistent results year in and year out regardless of whom he was partnering with in the offense.