Bronny James Finds An Unlikely Ally In Deion Sanders’ Daughter Amidst Nepotism Row

Every athlete dreams of having a career long enough to see them share the court with their kid on the same team. The Lakers with their recent acquisition of Bronny James have made this dream come true for LeBron James. However, this move has come with a cost as fans are calling foul play. Amidst the constant trolls, fellow star kid, Deion Sanders‘ daughter Deiondra Sanders has come to young Bronny’s rescue.

With an average of 4.8 points per game, a career-highest score of 15 points in a match, and a rebound rate of 2.8, Bronny is far from the elite talents of the collegiate circuit. Getting picked by a team like the Lakers with such stats is questionable leading to fans speculating nepotism as a reason for Bronny’s signing. The discourse around Bronny’s controversial signing has soon become a household debate with everyone giving their opinions.

Legendary NFL veteran Deion Sanders’ daughter Deiondra Sanders is the latest to join the discourse. Earlier today, Deiondra took to her Instagram stories to share a post that supported the fundamentals of nepotism. Pro-nepotism ideologists have always urged individuals to view acts of nepotism from an emotional perspective.

A father will always use all of his powers to ensure the best for his son. Deiondra’s post was along similar lines albeit it painted all those trolling Bronny as jealous of LeBron’s son because their fathers couldn’t take them on to FedEx with them.

“Don’t be mad at LeBron because you can’t get your son on at FedEx with you.”

Growing up, Deiondra like any other ‘nepo kid’ would have been constantly called out for her privileges. Hence it’s understandable where her strong stance is coming from. Moreover, this issue also hits close to home because both her brothers play under their father at the Colorado Buffs. But what’s more interesting is where her brothers would land once they find themselves eligible for the draft.

Will Deion Sanders’ Former Teams Be The Landing Spots For Shedeur And Shilo?

Ever since Deion Sanders entered into the world of coaching, his two sons Shedeur (QB) and Shilo (Safety) have joined teams where their father was the HC. From the Jacksonville to Colorado Buffs, the Sanders family has moved together. But things will soon change come next year when both Shedeur and Shilo will be up for the NFL Draft.

With Deion Sanders having made his intentions clear of remaining in the collegiate circuit irrespective of his son’s leaving, fans in the current discourse are now wondering if Deion’s sons could get a favorable call-up from their father’s former teams. Their Super Bowl-winning father in his NFL career has plied his trade for quite a few teams – Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons, Washington Commanders, and the Baltimore Ravens.

Amongst the five teams, a potential opening for the highly rated Shedeur seems to be one among the Falcons and the Cowboys. Shilo can also be a good pickup for a majority of the teams as he finished last season with an impressive 67 tackles, three passes deflected, four forced fumbles, and an interception.

If history has taught us anything, it’s that the nepotism debate will go on for eternity. While a few fans may cry favoritism next year if Shilo and Shedeur get picked by one of the five teams, history has also taught us that it’s better not to expend energy on these debates. The game today is not just a sport anymore. There’s a lot of commerce involved and no matter what one might say, star kids will always rake in the numbers.