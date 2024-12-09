Deion Sanders Endorses Son Shilo’s “99 Hit Power” With Shedeur Seemingly Sealing His First-Round Status

Shilo Sanders has taken a back seat while his brother, Shedeur, has played the shining personality and is projected to get picked highly in the first round. The safety, on the other hand, is expected to go undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, which is why Deion Sanders is trying to boost his son’s stock. This may also explain why Coach Prime shared a post on social media, endorsing Shilo as the hardest hitter in the class.

Deion clearly hasn’t let Shilo slide away from draft conversations. On Instagram, the CU head coach posted a screen-grab of a tweet from NFL Rookie Watch. The text on it reads, “Shilo Sanders could come into the NFL and be the league’s hardest hitter. Sanders was born with 99 HIT POWER.”

Deion didn’t have any critiques on the statement. He simply tagged his son, hoping that the message would be sent across the football world.

It’s a long shot, but Deion is more than capable of upping a player’s draft stock through endorsement. Just look at Shedeur and Travis Hunter.

While they are two of the best players in college football, before the season, Shedeur was being mocked in the 5-15 pick range, and Hunter in the 12-20. Now, both guys might go in the top five, mostly due to their stellar performance week in and week out. But also, in part due to Deion’s endorsements of them.

The issue when it comes to Shilo is that he isn’t anywhere near as good as his brother or Hunter. In fact, he’s just above average at best. He finished fourth on the Colorado Buffaloes defense in tackles, registering just one pass deflection and zero interceptions in all of 2024.

And for a guy with “99 hit power,” he only had one forced fumble. However, he did have a couple of fumble recoveries, including one that he returned for a touchdown.

At the end of the day, though, Shilo just isn’t on the same level as his brother. Or Travis. He’s not even the best safety on the Buffaloes team. Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig led the leaderboard in tackles and was third on the team in tackles for loss. But it won’t stop Deion from trying to get his son and the rest of the players he coaches to the big league.

Coach Prime followed up his Instagram story about Shilo being a hitter with another post, appearing to address his entire team. He mentions how he wants them to have careers: “You trying to get a bag I’m trying to get you a CAREER! #CoachPrime.”

It does seem like nowadays, with all of the money involved in the NFL, some players are just trying to get drafted and collect a paycheck. But Deion clearly wants his players to push further than that. We’ll see come Draft Day if his efforts to highlight his son’s hit power have successfully caught the attention of NFL teams and scouts. Maybe that’s what helps Shilo get drafted in the first seven rounds.