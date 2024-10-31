“Deion Sanders is Made for the NFL More Than College Football” : Chris Simms

Deion Sanders and his impact on college football is unquestionable. He has increased the Colorado home games by 327%, making the team more popular. However, analyst Chris Simms suggested that the ‘Prime effect’ will be more impactful on the NFL stage.

Taking to the Dan Patrick Show, the analyst was asked whether fans would get to see Deion enter the NFL realm alongside his son Shedeur, who is going to enter the 2025 draft. Simms candidly replied:

“I hadn’t thought about it as a package deal. I think Deion Sanders is made for the NFL more than he is for college football.”

He called this statement his first assessment. Second, he opined that Deion Sanders isn’t interested in recruiting. Rather, he is more invested in leading, mentoring, and guiding.

According to Simms, these are traits of all good NFL coaches like Bill Belichick. More than dictating how to execute a play, they are meant to study and choose the plays that need to be called during the game.

However, the co-host, Dan Patrick, soon rebutted that Coach Prime liked his position in Colorado and the impact he created there. The name he has made for himself is just too big to give up. Yet, with the history of college football coaches, there does seem a possibility of Sanders wishing to move to the NFL.

Coach Prime’s success- a step toward the NFL?

Coach Prime has been trying to set things right for the Buffs for the past two years. From a hard-fought 4-8 season in 2023 to an already impressive 6-2 record in 8 games this year, the HC has turned things around for his team.

The current win-loss percentage for his team lies at .750, with Colorado’s rating being 10.03. The shockingly different numbers from last season or the years before it reflect the groundbreaking role Sanders has played as a coach.

With success surrounding him, it wouldn’t be an unlikely scene to witness him entering the NFL as a coach. Like Jim Harbaugh last year, the coach could try to shift his college football success to a bigger platform, allowing the league players to learn from him.

Meanwhile, Stephen A. Smith acknowledged Coach Prime’s success as well, and backed him for the Coach of the Year title:

“I’ve got Prime Time Deion Sanders as my coach of the year, let’s get that out of the way right now. He was projected to finish 11th in the Big 12. They are 6-2 already.”

Smith further highlighted the effort it took for Sanders to make the Buffs hold a place in the Top 25 in NCAA. With the way things are turning out, per the analyst, the Buffs are expected to win 9 out of 10 games under Sanders.

For him, this gives the coach a perfect resume for the Coach of the Year award. And potentially think about moving from college football to the grander stage of the NFL.