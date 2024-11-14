Deion Sanders Isn’t Frontrunner to Win Coach of the Year; Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders are Legit Heisman Candidates: CFB Insider

What a difference a year makes! Last season, the Colorado Buffaloes were struggling to win games after a great start. But this time around, they have already surpassed last year’s total wins and are now bowl-eligible. It’s safe to things are going well for Deion Sanders and his team and they have a shot at winning the Big 12 conference and making the playoffs.

They are now a top 20 team in CFB, with two Heisman contenders in Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. However, despite Coach Prime’s work as a coach, he isn’t a favorite for Coach of the Year, according to a CFB Insider.

Insider Bruce Feldman joined The Rich Eisen Show to discuss Deion Sanders’ chances to lead the Colorado Buffaloes to the College Football Playoff along with Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter’s odd-to-be Heisman Trophy finalists. During their conversation, he appreciated the job the Hall of Famer has been doing in Denver and is in the running for the top award.

But he believes there are better candidates for the COTY. The likes of Curt Cignetti have done a remarkable job in Indiana and they haven’t lost a game. They were 3-9 last season, worse than Buffs.

He also pointed out the great job Kalani Sitake has done at BYU, which led him to be the frontrunner for the award in the Big 12. BYU leads the conference and defeated Colorado this season, which is overall undefeated as well:

” He definitely gets consideration. I think Kurt Cignetti for what he has in Indiana. It’s tricky because right now Deion’s done a terrific job. I would say the guy who would probably win Coach of the Year in the Big 12 is Kalani Sitake. My guess is those two guys would be front-runners but Deion definitely will get consideration.”

Meanwhile, Deion might not get the top award but his son, Shedeur, and his top player, Hunter are certainly favorites for the Heisman Trophy.

Deion’s top two players are in Heisman consideration

Both Shedeur and Travis Hunter have not only carried their form from the last season to this season but have also improved majorly. Alas, they are favorites for the Heisman yet again. Unsurprisingly, the Buffs WR entered the season as a favorite for the prestigious award, given that there are no players in college who are dual-threats and playing at the top of their game.

Shedeur has shown that he can do even without his top receivers, no-run game, and shaky Offensive line. CFB Insider Bruce Feldman believes both players are in the top five in the race for the Heisman, given the lack of depth and competition for the award this season.

” You have two guys who arguably could be in the Heisman top five. It’s not deep of a Heisman crop right now but a lot could change. You have Ashton Jeanty from Boise State, and Cam Ward at Miami. It’s not like ten guys right now who are having a phenomenal season right now. Those two guys I would say legitimately have a case to be top five of the Heisman race.”

Travis Hunter currently leads the Heisman race with +100 odds, due to his 99 yards and 1 TD performance against Texas Tech. Ashton Jeanty is in 2nd with +300 odds, followed by Dilion Gabriel with +330, Cam Ward with +800, and Kurtis Rourke in fifth( +1500).

Shedeur isn’t in the top five right now. He’s at eighth with +4000 odds but as Feldman said, a lot could change with still three games left.