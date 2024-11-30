“Deion Sanders Knew Boise State Was Gonna Give Ashton Jeanty as Many Carries…”: Shannon Sharpe on Travis Hunter’s Senior Day Stats

In his last game at Folsom Field, Travis Hunter had one of his biggest performances of the season. He went off for 10 catches for 116 yards and three receiving TDs. Hunter also came up with an INT and two pass deflections on defense. This performance will surely bolster his Heisman campaign, and Shannon Sharpe believes it was all part of Deion Sanders’ plan.

Advertisement

On the latest episode of Nightcap, Sharpe explained that Boise State aimed to give their Heisman contender, Ashton Jeanty, plenty of opportunities to carry the ball and rack up yards this week. All in an effort to boost up his stats for the Heisman award race. However, as Sharpe noted, Deion Sanders was fully aware of the strategy.

“I like this because this is what Prime knew that Boise State was going to try to give Jeanty as many carries as he could handle and let him get as many yards as he can.”

That’s why Hunter remained in the game against the Cowboys even when they were up big. His third TD extended their lead to 52.

“He (Jeanty) says ‘I’m not going to just get up big and call my dogs off’. Trav stays out there. Let them know just how great you are,” said Sharpe.

The two-way star risked injury by staying in this late, as fans believe. It’s a foolish decision, especially since the Colorado Buffaloes are still technically in playoff contention. However, Sanders took the risk in an effort to prop up his two-way star. And Sharpe thought that it was the right decision, leaving no doubt about who is winning the coveted college trophy.

“He left no doubt, no doubt, that he’s going to win the Heisman trophy in the first week of December,” Sharpe continued.

Hunter’s signature performance may be exactly what the voters needed to make their final decision. However, Jeanty is just one more 230-yard game away from breaking Barry Sanders’ single-season rushing record.

All the more reason for coach Prime and Hunter to leave no stone unturned. The 52-0 victory for the Buffaloes is the largest margin of victory for the school in 34 years. Hunter picked off Oklahoma State on their third play from scrimmage, then caught TDs in the first, third, and fourth quarters.

For now, it’s in the hands of the voters to see who wins the Heisman. Boise State has secured another game in the Mountain West Championship, while Colorado waits for their fate to determine if they play in the Big 12 Championship.

If Hunter could get that extra game on his resume, it would maybe secure him the award. But for now, all he can do is watch as Jeanty approaches Barry Sanders’ all-time rushing record.