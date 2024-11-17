Deion Sanders Loves Morning Games: “Alcohol Consumption is Just as Enormous as Later in the Day”

Deion Sanders and his Colorada Buffaloes had their first morning game of the season. While the 49-24 win against Utah would have made Coach Prime happy, the early schedule also elated his mood as he voiced the benefits of such an itinerary for the team.

Advertisement

During the post-match press conference, a reporter asked Sanders about the difference in preparation for 8 p.m. night games and 10 a.m. ones. He expressed his elation to get the opportunity to play in the morning because it’s easier to prepare for the early games.

Coach Prime voiced that the games sync up with their everyday schedule which starts with morning practice, treatments, and meetings. They usually wrap up their day by 11 a.m. Colorado players, according to Coach Prime, love the morning games.

” We are happy and elated when we get the opportunity to play in the morning. It’s a regular schedule for us. Our kids are over here by 6 in the morning, getting their bodies warmed up, and getting treatment, ” said the coach and humorously added, “Seems early for you all but when I took my walk on campus early and I think the alcohol consumption was just as enormous as later in the day.”

Last month, Deion Sanders voiced his dislike of the evening games. He even questioned the organization for giving them late prime-time kickoffs. According to the coach, the 8 o’clock games are the “dumbest thing ever. Stupidest thing ever invented in life.”

Surprisingly, this shift in timing did result in the highest score for the Colorado this season. Everything clicked for them – the offense, the defense as well as the special teams.

There were many notable performances and special moments for the team. However, according to Deion, there was only one highlight of the day.

Deion Sanders highlighted the moment of the day for him

Coach Prime had to wait the final five minutes of the 4th Quarter to get his highlight of the day. It finally came when Charlie Offerdahl entered the end zone for a TD. This was the highlight of the day for Buffs HC. Colorado’s RB scored the team’s fifth TD with a 4-yard run.

Deion, during the press conference, stated that they made a plan to get Offerdahl into the end zone no matter what it takes. His offensive line and coaches made sure that it happened because they only got one chance and it was great to see the RB convert on the first try.

“My highlight of the game, though, is Charlie Offerdahl getting into the end zone. We made that an initiative at the beginning of the week that we’re going to get Charlie in the paint no matter what. And the young men on that line, they took that seriously. The staff took it seriously.”

This was Charlie’s first TD of his career despite joining the program in 2021 as a walk-on. The Buffs’ performance was their fifth conference win by 10 or more points. Shedeur delivered another solid performance, throwing for 340 yards and 3 TDs. However, the rushing attack still needs a lot of improvement.

The run defense was great, stopping Utah to a mere 31 yards. The defense also created four turnovers. The special teams scored a 76-yard punt return TD. Deion Sanders’ team is now 8-2 and 6-1 in conference. They take on the Kansas Jayhawks next and it will be a crucial match for their playoff run.