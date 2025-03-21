“I’m Thankful That I Have Those Resources”: Shedeur Sanders Feels Grateful For Having the Support From His Dad Deion For the Draft

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Deion Sanders (right) with his son Shedeur Sanders on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders is arguably the most polarizing talent to enter the NFL Draft in recent memory. One week, he’s a projected first-rounder, and in the next, critics question if he’s even ready for the league. Regardless of his draft position, one thing remains constant—his father, Deion Sanders, is always in his corner. He makes sure everyone knows what his son brings to the table.

If analysts question Shedeur’s ability, Prime and his supporters remind them of the 23-year-old’s pass completion numbers (74%) from last year, among other things. When the naysayers debate his draft future, Deion fires back with receipts.

In a draft cycle where narratives shift overnight, having a father who once revolutionized the NFL’s cornerback position is a resource money can’t buy. And Shedeur knows it, as he expressed gratitude to his father in his recent media appearance.

“Just getting the nod from my dad, my coaches, my family, and my friends—everybody supporting me and helping me through this process—is extremely important. I’m thankful that I have those resources.”

For Shedeur, the pre-draft process has been a whirlwind experience. But through it all, he’s learned to lean on his family, especially his father. “It’s cool. It’s definitely a learning experience. A lot of things aren’t in your control,” he admitted.

And what a resource it is. Deion Sanders isn’t just offering moral support—he’s been there, done that, and has the gold jacket to prove it. From silencing the doubters to understanding the business side of the NFL, Deion’s wisdom is a playbook that no other draft prospect has access to.

.@ShedeurSanders is ready to be a franchise QB. @BuckyBrooks and this top QB prospect discuss his lifetime preparation at the @Big12Conference Pro Day. pic.twitter.com/0XsCldZbn6 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 20, 2025

But with great privilege comes greater trolling. Be it at HBCU or dominating at Boulder, the QB has always had his dad by his side. But with the spotlight comes criticism, something Shedeur says he learned how to deal with early on.

“We’ve always understood how to block out the noise,” Shedeur said. “From Jackson State to Colorado, there were a lot of critics, a lot of hate. But we know what to do. We know how to handle that in every way, so we remain happy.”

But how long can one remain happy with this pressure? Many have found it difficult to handle it in the past, but not Shedeur.

As far as the 23-year-old is concerned, pressure means people expect more from you, and if that isn’t a compliment, he doesn’t know what else is.

“I like the pressure that comes with everything,” he said. “Pressure is a privilege. If you don’t have pressure on you, then I don’t know what you’re doing. That’s why I’m thankful and truly blessed to be in this position—I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

With the draft just weeks away, the young QB knows that he will continue to be a topic of debate. But one thing is certain—whether his name is called out on Day 1 or later that weekend, Deion Sanders will be right there. And Shedeur will undoubtedly be grateful to have that support.