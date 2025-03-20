“He’s as Detailed as It Comes”: Warren Sapp Feels Hyped After Deion Sanders Hires Peyton Manning’s Former Teammate as New CU Coach

Losing talents like Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, and Jimmy Horn Jr. in a single offseason is a setback most college programs would take years to recover from. But with Deion Sanders, one thing is for sure—he will do everything in his power to keep the program on track, if not push it even further, despite the adversity.

Advertisement

Most in Coach Prime’s position would have adjusted their playbooks based on the new personnel. Others, meanwhile, would have focused on recruiting five-star prospects. But Deion Sanders? He’s stacking his sideline with former NFL superstars—to mentor and elevate the players already there and the new transfers.

After hiring Warren Sapp last year, Prime’s latest addition to Boulder’s staff is Marshall Faulk—Hall of Famer and one of the most brilliant minds to ever play the running back position. And if you ask Sapp, this move isn’t just smart—it’s a game-changer.

During a media appearance, the former Buccaneers star revealed that he was beyond hyped upon learning of Faulk’s inclusion in the Buffaloes’ coaching staff. Having battled numerous times during their playing days, Sapp developed an immense respect for Faulk, which is why he believes the ex-Colts RB is an excellent addition.

“Marshall’s different. I’ve been with Marshall since 2008 (for NFL Network), you know, at five in the morning—Game Day mornings—battling at each other with point and counterpoint,” an excited Sapp shared.

“Now, it’s about what we’re doing on offense. How do you nitpick it? How do you get it better? How do we get the kids to understand what we want them to do and how to make them more effective in the job we’re asking them to do?”

The Hall of Fame running back wasn’t just an elite playmaker—he is a football savant. Sapp argued this for a simple reason: Faulk excelled in the backfield for two of the most revered QBs of his generation, Peyton Manning and Kurt Warner. Sapp thus believes his new colleague’s understanding of protection schemes, route concepts, and offensive execution is next level.

“And he’s as detailed as it comes,” Sapp said candidly. “You don’t get a better knowledge, you know? He was in the backfield with Peyton Manning and Kurt Warner, telling them about protection. So trust me, he knows this game, and we love it.”

“He was in the backfield with Peyton Manning and Kurt Warner telling them about protection. So trust me, he knows this game.” Warren Sapp on Marshall Faulk pic.twitter.com/yzGM0v2ixF — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) March 20, 2025

That said, Faulk isn’t the only NFL veteran Prime has recruited.

Deion Sanders gets Byron Leftwich on board

In a developing move, Byron Leftwich has reportedly joined the Boulder’s coaching staff. Leftwich, a former Super Bowl-winning offensive coordinator with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, brings immense experience and a reputation for running a well-oiled offensive system, as seen during his four-year stint in the Cigar City.

As of writing, Leftwich is expected to be working alongside offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur. But for someone who nearly landed head coaching gigs with the Jaguars and Bears, it will be interesting to see how his role evolves in Colorado. Maybe a potential Deion Sanders successor when Prime is NFL-bound? You never know.

All said and done, it has to be acknowledged that Deion Sanders didn’t come to Colorado to play small. He’s transforming the program into an NFL pipeline, both in coaching and player development. And with Warren Sapp, Marshall Faulk, and Byron Leftwich all on board, one thing is clear—Prime is building something special.