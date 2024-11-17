Deion Sanders’ Message to Heisman Voters: “Don’t Allow [Your] Hatred For Me to Interfere With [Travis Hunter’s] Success”

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) with head coach Deion Sanders against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Deion Sanders has a message for his haters. On Saturday, after Colorado routed the Utah Utes 49-24, Sanders made a case for Travis Hunter’s bid for the Heisman trophy.

After the game, a reporter asked head coach Deion Sanders what he’d tell “Heisman [Trophy] voters who are undecided” to convince them to pick Hunter.

Sanders responded that while he’s not “petitioning” for anyone, he hopes those in such positions don’t use him as their reason for not choosing the two-way star:

“If they can’t see, they can’t see… it’s supposed to go to the best college football player. I think that’s been a wrap since what, Week 2?… Don’t allow their hatred for me to interfere with our kids’ success… give the kids what they deserve.”

Hunter has been locked in an intense battle for the award with Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, among others. Through Week 12, he’s the favorite to claim the honors.

Hunter recorded 60 total yards and a touchdown on offense, and an interception on defense.

While his Week 12 offensive accomplishments don’t rival the 164 total yards and three touchdowns Jeanty tallied in his Broncos’ 42-21 victory over San Jose State, his two-way excellence and flash carried the day. Once again.

One of Hunter’s five receptions was a tremendous leaping grab in traffic. His touchdown – the first rushing score of his career – came on a broken play.

TRAVIS HUNTER IS UNREAL He makes an absurd catch for @CUBuffsFootball on 4th & 8 pic.twitter.com/OuIIY8e4vD — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 16, 2024

TRAVIS HUNTER IS JUST A CHEAT CODE @CUBuffsFootball pic.twitter.com/SUCHVonSOq — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 16, 2024

The WR’s performance increased his chances of winning the Heisman Trophy. FanDuel Sportsbook now lists him as a -370 front-runner, giving him a roughly 79% implied probability of capturing the award. Jeanty, at +360 (appx. 21% implied probability) is the only other real contender at this point.

Travis Hunter: -370

Ashton Jeanty: +360

Cam Ward (Miami): +1500

Dillon Gabriel (Oregon): +3000

Kurtis Rourke (Indiana): +3000

Hunter can further cement his status as the Heisman favorite against Kansas next Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. E.T. on FOX.