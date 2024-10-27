Deion Sanders Once Complained About The Young Generation Not Dreaming: “You Could Get on a Reality Show”

Dec 17, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders reacts on the sideline against the North Carolina Central Eagles during the second half during the Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Deion Sanders has found his calling in teaching the young generation. He takes his job as a coach and leader very seriously, and part of the reason why is that he thinks the younger generations have strayed. He once lamented how the younger generation “ain’t dreaming no more.”

Twelve years ago, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Sanders bemoaned the lack of aspirations in the younger generations. He lamented the mindset of youngsters that aims for quick and easy success, without living through the “trials and tribulations” of life.

Bemoaning the “reality show” era, Sanders said:

“Everything is a microwave life right now. You could get on a reality show and you could be something or someone. You could be a star without going through the process.”

He further added “Everybody wants to go up the stairs but they don’t want to take the process,” underscoring that the journey itself is crucial for personal growth and preparation for future challenges.

In the influencer era, Sanders’ message rings even more true today. As a coach, Sanders aims to instill these values ​​in his players at Colorado.

He wants them to understand that while opportunities may seem readily available—such as those presented by social media—they must still commit to the foundational work that leads to genuine fulfillment.

Additionally, Sanders looked back at the kind of shows that were available during his time, and how they shaped his understanding of the world.

The TV shows that helped shape Deion Sanders

While he lamented the advent of quick success through reality television, Coach Prime highlighted how the shows from his time taught him something. He reflected on the impact of iconic shows like “The Jeffersons,” “Sanford and Sons” and “The Cosby Show,” which portrayed positive representations of African-American families and success.

Through ‘The Jeffersons,’ Sanders found inspiration in George Jefferson’s relentless drive and entrepreneurial spirit. Watching George build his dry-cleaning empire from scratch, Sanders saw a bold, unapologetic pursuit of the American Dream—ambition mixed with humor and grit.

The Cosby Show gave Sanders a glimpse of a well-rounded African-American family where both parents worked hard to support their kids’ dreams. Watching the Huxtables, he saw values ​​like hard work, family commitment, and a strong focus on education—and it inspired him to bring those same values ​​into his own life.