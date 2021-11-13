“The loss of Conway is a big one”: Kane Williamson regrets losing Devon Conway before T20 World Cup Final vs Australia

Kane Williamson regrets losing Devon Conway ahead of the all-important final of T20 World Cup versus Australia on Sunday

After three weeks of intense battle between top T20 sides in the world, the ongoing 2021 ICC T20 World Cup has reached its business end.

The Cricketing fraternity is ready to embrace a new T20 World champion, and it’s either Australia or New Zealand who will lift the coveted silverware for the first time ever in the tournament’s history- which commenced in the year 2007.

The grand finale will take place tomorrow- November 14, at the Dubai International Stadium in what promises to be a cracker of a Trans-tasman rivalry between the two neighboring nations.

Speaking on the eve of the match- Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson has exclaimed that tomorrow’s T20 World Cup final would be a mere one-off contest between two fierce rivals.

“It’s a reflection of a lot of hard work, but tomorrow’s is a one-off match and for us, it is about trying to make those small adjustments again and keep the focus really close and what it needs to be,” Williamson said during a virtual media interaction before the grand finale.

Kane Williamson regrets losing Devon Conway before the Final

The Kiwi skipper has also expressed his displeasure as he would lead his side without the services of their Southpaw batter- Devon Conway.

Conway had injured himself during the semi-final match of the ongoing T20 World Cup against England. He had broken his right hand post his dismissal, and will unfortunately miss the all-important Final tomorrow against Australia.

“The loss of Devon is a big one, he’s been a big part of all formats for us and it’s disappointing. It’s really a freak to happen. But we’re keeping our focus on the task,” Williamson said.

In six T20Is for New Zealand in this tournament, Conway has scored 129 runs at an average and strike rate of 32.25 and 108.40 respectively. This is beautiful – injured Devon Conway helping in the preparation ahead of the T20 World Cup final.pic.twitter.com/m1CqyvT5hP — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 13, 2021

In the semi-finals too, Conway played a crucial hand scoring a 38-ball 46, with the assistance of 5 Fours and a six. His 82-run partnership alongside the ‘Player of the match’- Daryl Mitchell proved to be a vital one on road to their chase of 166.