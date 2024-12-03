Deion Sanders’ Pastor Friend Gives a Befitting Response to Ashton Jeanty’s Coach for Saying Travis Hunter Isn’t Locked to Win the Heisman

After Travis Hunter’s outstanding season finale performance, most pundits and betting odds are unanimously backing the two-way star to win the Heisman Trophy. However, Ashton Jeanty’s coach, Spencer Danielson, disagrees.

Advertisement

The Boise State head coach believes that Hunter’s absence in the Championship game is reason enough to argue why he isn’t the best collegiate football player, and therefore, shouldn’t win the Heisman. This spicy retort has prompted Deion Sanders’ pastor friend to step in and deliver a fitting response.

Apart from being a pastor, E. Dewey Smith has also been around the Buffs camp as a recruiting consultant. He knows the Buffs cohort pretty well, so it was no surprise to see Smith enter the conversation after Spencer attempted to elevate his running back at the expense of Travis Hunter.

“If you’re one of the best players in the country, you play in a championship game,” Spencer had said, irking the Buffs camp.

In response, Smith reminded the head coach how the likes of Jayden Daniels, RGIII, and Lamar Jackson, among many others, never played a championship game, yet went on to win the Heisman. The pastor urged Spencer Danielson to not belittle Travis’s credentials, as it wouldn’t help his ward get mileage in the Heisman Trophy race.

What About Jayden Daniels, Lamar Jackson, Johnny Manziel, Robert Griffin III and Eric Crouch? Trying to unscrew someone else’s light bulb won’t give yours more wattage. https://t.co/hztaborYrb — E. Dewey Smith (@edeweysmith) December 3, 2024

While Dewey Smith’s response was a stern warning, Spencer Danielson’s retort was more of a cheeky banter. Regardless, it’s heartening to see the pastor defend his players because of his integral role in the Colorado camp.

Despite being under widespread media criticism last month, Deion Sanders has been using his pastor friend as a spiritual advisor for the Buffs. Sanders has basically extended his social media wisdom to the locker room, with Smith’s presence indulging in public prayers and motivation.

Moreover, the pastor has also been helping Coach Prime with recruitment and assisting in helping players make their minds up for commitment.

What’s interesting about the pastor’s presence is the fact that Sanders is more than equipped to play Smith’s role himself. After all, there aren’t many motivational speakers in the country who are better than Coach Prime. Then why is Smith present in the Buffs’ camp?

Apart from the 20+ years of friendship Smith shares with Sanders, the pastor described his presence best by using the analogy “iron sharpens sharp”.

Smith, in a recent media appearance, argued that when the two positive influences are together, they always manage to iron and sharpen their perspectives thanks to each other. So in a way, they are constantly learning from each other’s presence, which in turn is helping the players.

Although unconventional, the appointment of a polarising spiritual advisor has worked for the Buffs as they put up their best finishes in recent history this season. While such an appointment is unlikely to be replicated, it will be intriguing to see if other teams consider it in some form.