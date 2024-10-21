Deion Sanders “Praying” for Deshaun Watson After Browns QB’s Achilles Injury Against Bengals

Misery loves company. The Browns’ disappointing 1-6 season, for now, has met without another upset. Deshaun Watson suffered an Achilles injury during the Bengals game, which just added to his poor performance distress. In light of this, Deion Sanders came forth hoping for the QB’s quick recovery.

Coach Prime took to X to extend support for the Browns’ much-maligned QB. He stated that he was wishing and pleading with God for Watson’s speedy recovery.

Watson was taken off the field in the 2nd quarter of the game on October 20. As the QB was rushing down, he twisted his right leg and hit the ground. Further tests revealed that Watson had suffered an Achilles injury, which Kevin Stefanski believes is season-ending.

Achilles injuries are as serious as they come, with recovery time spanning 10-12 months from the time of surgery. So there is little to no chance of Watson’s return this season. We saw even Aaron Rodgers, with his special training, take a year of rehabilitation and training to return.

Watson had completed 15 of 17 passes for 128 yards before he injured himself. Despite the severity of the issue and the impact it holds on the QB’s career, the fans do not seem ready to sympathize.

Cleveland’s faithful booed Deshaun Watson following his injury

Cleveland fans have been urging the organization to bench the underperforming Clemson Alum but Kevin Stafanski has stood by his QB. Thus, when Watson went down with a season-ending Achilles injury, fans let everyone inside the stadium know how they felt about it.

As Watson was being carted off the field, they booed him without any remorse. Meanwhile, the Browns players and coach came to Watson’s defense, calling out the fans for their questionable and ugly behavior.

Deshaun Watson being booed as he walks out of the tunnel during a home game is simply poetic. No one likes this man. pic.twitter.com/iPzumZNscC — The Nati King (@thenatiking) October 20, 2024

Jameis Winston criticized fans for turning against their player. He emphasized that despite his performance, Deshaun Watson put his body on the line and gave everything he had on the field. As reported by AS TV, Myles Garrett echoed these sentiments.

He stated that Watson didn’t deserve the backlash. Garrett also noted that he’s seen his quarterback give his all, despite the external noise, death threats, and attacks on his family.

” No one deserves that. I’ve seen him work his ass off to get back in there and put a smile on his face. Try to put everything that outside’s the facility behind him. Like I said, no one deserves that.”

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, the Clemson alum’s replacement, suffered a long-term finger injury. Veteran Jameis Winston then stepped in, throwing for 67 yards and 1 touchdown. The former Buccaneer QB will be the QB for the rest of the season.

However, this spells the end of the road for Watson in Cleveland, with the Browns likely to trade him before the next season. But, there is a silver lining in all that. They will likely get a top-five pick next season and can use it to draft a new QB.