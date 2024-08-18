Deion Sanders Predicts How Many NFL Players His Defense Will Produce

Jul 13, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Colorado Buffalos head coach and former MLB and NFL player Deion Sanders (21) of the National League is interviewed during the 2024 All Star Celebrity Softball Game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Deion Sanders has often been dubbed as the ever-confident leader who isn’t afraid to make big promises. And as he heads into his second season with the Colorado Buffaloes, his expectations for the team’s secondary are sky-high. In fact, he has asserted that a significant number of players from the defensive side alone will make the jump to the NFL next year.

While addressing the media this week, Sanders shared just how much faith he has in his players, boldly predicting that seven to eight of his defensive players will make the leap to the NFL after the season.

“I think we’re looking at seven, eight guys on defense that’ll probably be pros at the conclusion of the season,” Sanders declared. “And that’s not putting none on it. That’s not lying. You know I talk to the scouts every day.”

Coach Prime said Colorado could have 7-8 NFL players on Defense #SkoBuffs pic.twitter.com/7P5sEXnU19 — We Coming (@SkoBuffsGoBuffs) August 17, 2024

Deion’s confidence isn’t just based on hope. His no-nonsense approach to the game has made him one of the most sought-after names. Now, with Warren Sapp joining the Buffaloes’ coaching staff as a graduate assistant, his optimism has only grown.

A snapshot of the promising defense under Sanders

Coach Prime has the Colorado Buffaloes looking like a whole new squad on defense this year, as he has managed to assemble a roster full of talented players. Shilo Sanders and BJ Green could very well lead the charge and are among the most promising names on the list.

Shilo, Deion’s son and the Buffaloes’ safety, battled through injuries last year but still made an impact every time he took the field, even setting a few program records. By the time Shilo declares for the draft, he will be 25 and is expected to be picked in the second or third round, according to multiple predictions.

Then there’s BJ Green, who transferred in from Arizona State and is a strong contender for the Lombardi Award. He is a beast on the defensive line, and he’s expected to give opposing quarterbacks nightmares all season long.

But it doesn’t stop there. The Buffaloes’ defense is loaded with talent this year. Among the standout transfers bringing in serious heat are FAU’s Jaylen Wester and former Michigan linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green. Oklahoma State’s D.J. McKinney and Liberty’s Preston Hodge are also in the mix, giving Deion Sanders plenty of reasons to be hyped.

And with Sapp joining the coaching staff, these athletes are getting top-tier guidance too. This isn’t the same Colorado defense we saw last year. It would be apt to say that this squad looks locked, loaded, and ready to make some noise in 2024, all before the next draft.