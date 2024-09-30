Deion Sanders Raves About Kliff Kingsbury After Washington Secures Another Win With Jayden Daniels

Considering the Washington Commanders’ opening fixtures against tough teams, not many gave them a chance to succeed early on. But as things stand, Jayden Daniels and the Commanders are 3-1 in their first four games. As a result, the majority have credited Daniels’ impressive performances for the team’s success. However, Deion Sanders thinks otherwise.

Advertisement

In his latest appearance on the NFL world’s beloved “Nightcap”, Sanders dubbed Kliff Kingsbury the “engineer” behind the Commanders. This reaction came after Sharpe asked Coach Prime for his thoughts on Daniels, whom Unc believed was the “real deal.”

However, Deion had just one answer on his lips — “Kliff Kingsbury.”

He was also left baffled that nobody was taking the offensive coordinator’s name while praising Washington’s success. Because, for Prime, Kingsbury is the reason for their success.

“Kliff Kingsbury! Will somebody say Kliff Kingsbury? He is the engineer behind this ship!” screamed Deion.

Deion Sanders on Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury’s success: “Kliff Kingsbury is a brilliant play caller, let’s get that straight. Brilliant!” (Via:@NightcapShow_) pic.twitter.com/mLTSQC5C8T — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) September 30, 2024

What enamored Deion the most was the fact that Kingsbury was finally achieving success after failing miserably in his first head coaching stint with the Cardinals.

“He was doing the same thing and it didn’t work out in Arizona… Kliff Kingsbury is a brilliant play caller. Genius. Brilliant.”

That said, while the majority expected Caleb Williams and the Bears to be the most improved offense this season, Kingsbury’s coaching has instead given that title to the Commanders. The fact that QB Daniels has only thrown a single interception in his first four outings is a testament to how well-orchestrated the Commanders’ offense has proven to be under the offensive coordinator.

But what’s also interesting is how animated Deion Sanders appeared while praising Kliff. It’s not every day that Coach Prime goes all out in his compliments. This shows how good of a mood Coach Prime is in. Perhaps it’s because he is also on a similar trajectory at Colorado.

A stellar start for the Buffaloes

Like Kingsbury and the Commanders, Sanders has also managed to extract fine performances from his players. Before the season began, many were curious to see how Coach Prime would fare this season. After all, a fragile meltdown in the second half of the season is what led to the Buffs’ downfall last year.

However, so far, Shedeur & Co. have looked amazingly sharp on the field. Ranked second in Big-12, Sanders’ team has already matched last season’s win tally with 4 wins this season.

The real test, however, begins now — especially considering they were in a similar position last year (3-1). After that, all went downhill for the program. The Buffaloes eventually finished the season with a disappointing 4-8 record, at the bottom of the Pac-12.

That said, if one were to draw parallels between the two biggest success stories of this season—the Commanders and the Buffaloes—it’s certainly the men at the helm. Both Kingsbury and Sanders are exceptional communicators who prefer to keep things simple.