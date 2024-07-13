Deion Sanders Reveals What Makes Colorado WR Travis Hunter So Special: “He’s a Ball Getter”

Whenever Deion Sanders is asked about the players on his team, three names always come up: Shedeur, Shilo, and Travis Hunter. Coach Prime has high hopes for his QB and WR/CB for the upcoming season, believing they can help him turn things around in Colorado after a dismal 4-8 season. While Shedeur is exceptional and projected to be a top-five pick next year, Deion is particularly optimistic about his special WR, Travis Hunter.

Coach Prime and Shedeur joined “the Insiders” for a brief exclusive interview, where Hall of Famer had high praise for Hunter. Deion emphasized Travis’s love for the game, calling him a ball-getter. He believes his athleticism allows him to make a difference on both sides of the ball. There is nothing a contested catch for him as he always has the upper hand in those situations.

Sanders praised Hunter’s work ethic and his mental and physical preparedness:

“Travis loves the game of football. Travis’s athleticism is off-the-charts and he is a ball-getter. When the ball is in the air, offensively or defensively, he’s gonna make a play. There is no 50-50 ball with Travis…The kid loves the game…The worst thing to do is take him off the field.”

Last season, as per ESPN, the two-way star recorded 721 receiving yards and 5 Touchdowns as a receiver. As a CB, he contributed 30 tackles, 3 picks, and 5 pass deflections- all in just 9 games. Hunter is both a dream and a nightmare for any QB. His QB, Shedeur too is impressed but couldn’t pick just one great quality about the WR.

Hunter is Appreciated in Buffalo

Shedeur was asked which aspect of his two-way teammate he cherishes the most. While he loves throwing to him, he also appreciates both sides of Hunter’s game, Shedeur revealed.

Being a dual threat allows Hunter to challenge other receivers in practice and go for the ball, but the receiver will more often than not lose because there is no better corner in college football than Travis.

Deion also stated that Travis is a unique talent in College ball. While both Charles Woodson and Champ Bailey were unbelievable and among the greatest, Hunter dominated both sides of the ball equally. If he manages to repeat the performances of the last season and the Buffaloes improve their record, he could get his hands on the Heisman Trophy and go into the draft as a top 5 pick, following the path of Woodson.