Deion Sanders Wants His DL to be “Nastier”, “Relentless” & “Selfish” on the Field

Colorado Buffaloes are sixth in the B12, currently. However, unlike last year, the team’s defense has been more stable this season. One man has caught everyone’s attention – Shane Coke, and Deion Sanders agrees with the impact he has created.

Acknowledging the depth he brings to the team, Coach Prime issued advice for Coke as he said:

“He is who he is. What I want is for him to be a little more relentless, a little more like selfish if you would ask, like a little more just go get it… not that he isn’t. But, I just want him to get a little more nastier.”

Undoubtedly, the defensive lineman has been impressive during his tenure with the team. Sanders even appreciated the vibrant team spirit he has induced in the players and urged them to be successful.

While Coach Prime demanded more aggression from the player, Coke was also termed as someone who is a staple for the team, consistent and knows his role. The star coach opined that Coke is going to be what he wants to be and go where he wants to, probably about the NFL Draft next year.

Sanders’ words do vouch for how great the DL has been. However, stats also do not shy away from providing evidence. This season, he has recorded 16 tackles in total and 1 sack.

If this wasn’t enough, he was named to the watch list for the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy. It is a prestigious award given to those student-athletes who are inspired to serve others and make a positive impact on society.

Shane Cook has been a highlight from Colorado’s defense, but as a unit, the team has proved to surpass their previous performances.

Deion Sanders’-led Buffaloes make a statement through their defense

The Colorado Buffaloes are known for their offense, with Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter leading the charge. However, time and again, the team’s defense has been criticized. Not this year!

As the team faced the Arizona Wildcats, no one could predict that they would beat them 34-7. The defense was one of the main reasons behind the victory. They pursued QB Noah Fifita, as he was sacked seven times, and limited the WR Tetairoa McMillan.

The star wideout could only contribute 38 yards for 5 catches. This has been a consistent sight this season as the Buffaloes’ defense has been one of their strengths, especially in the second half.

The UFC matchup was another proof of the show put up by the Colorado defense. They held the team well below their season average, to just 177 rushing yards on 44 carries.

If the defense continues to improve, there is a good possibility that Sanders and Co. might find themselves in the mix for a college football playoff spot, a dream that seemed far-fetched last season.