Denver Broncos QB News: Analyst Fits Bo Nix With Coach Sean Payton to Remedy the QB Room in Denver

With draft day inching closer, pundits are buzzing with their mock draft predictions, and NFL analyst Bucky Brooks has thrown his hat into the ring. In a recent segment of NFL’s Path to the Draft, Brooks discussed how Bo Nix could emerge as the long-term solution for the Denver Broncos and Sean Payton.

The 6-foot-2, 214-pound quarterback boasts impressive arm strength and athleticism. He even earned the 29th overall prospect and the fifth-best quarterback tag in the draft by NFL Network’s lead draft analyst, Daniel Jeremiah. Nonetheless, Brooks believes the match between Sean Payton and Bo Nix holds promise, as the former Ducks QB has a playing style reminiscent of what Payton tried to implement in Denver in 2023.

“The reason why I love this fit is because when I look at Bo Nix on tape, it’s all about the processing, the timing, touch, and accuracy that he plays the game with. When you watch his play at Oregon, he plays it like a pass-first point guard running the break,” said Bucky Brooks.

He emphasized Bo Nix’s ability to effectively distribute the ball to his playmakers, trusting them to complete big plays. Moreover, Nix’s high football IQ allows him to anticipate and react to opposing threats and make decisions accordingly.

Shifting gears, Brooks also weighed in on where other quarterback prospects like Michael Penis Jr. and Spencer Rattler might thrive. Brooks believes the Las Vegas Raiders are a good match for Penix Jr. due to his desire to make big plays deep down the field. As for Rattler, Brooks envisions him excelling with the New Orleans Saints, particularly behind Derek Carr. Rattler’s quick rhythm and ability to release the ball swiftly align well with the Saints’ offensive scheme.

Colin Cowherd Offers a Different Perspective on the Ideal Franchise for Bo Nix

While Bucky Brooks advocated for Nix to get selected in Denver, NFL analyst Colin Cowherd speculates that the Los Angeles Rams could potentially draft Bo Nix at No. 19 overall. He envisions Nix learning the ropes from Stafford for two years and then taking the helm.

“The Rams are a sleeper for a lot of people. They’re one of those teams that has been very successful without first-round picks. This is their first first-rounder in a long time, and they’re at 19. I can see the Rams sliding down if Bo Nix is there,” said Colin Cowherd, per Ramswire.

With top quarterbacks like Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye out of reach for the Rams, they might still have their eyes on others like JJ McCarthy, Bo Nix, and Michael Penix Jr. However, while the possibility of the Rams selecting a quarterback like Bo Nix at No. 19 can’t be ruled out, it might feel a tad early for them.

Nix’s impressive performance as a Heisman finalist for Oregon showcased his ability to distribute the ball effectively with minimum turnovers, but if there’s a standout pass rusher on the board, the Rams might not look in the QB direction early in the draft.