Even Though Commanders Have No Bye Till Week 14, Jayden Daniels Should Be Thrown in Right Away

Jayden Daniels and the Commanders have a chance to catch lightning in a bottle this year, according to former kick returner Bucky Brooks. During his weekly podcast, Move the Sticks, with Daniel Jeremiah, Brooks pointed out how Jayden and the roster have been pretty efficiently set up by Adam Peters and Dan Quinn.

This year, the club faces a tough schedule, especially in the first four weeks, and the bye week doesn’t come till Week 14. Therefore, it only seems right for Daniels to be leading the pack in his rookie year. According to both Jeremiah and Brooks, the former LSU quarterback should assume the reins from game 1.

Washington has Marcus Mariota, Jeff Driskel, Sam Hartman, and Jayden Daniels in their quarterback room. And Bucky Brooks thinks there’s no reason to debate: “I don’t even know what we’re talking about. He should be on the field. I would think that Cliff Kingsbury would want him on the field from the jump.”

The Commanders drafted the 2023 Heisman winner second overall, and hope he’ll be the leader of their future. With new ownership and new management, they want to move into the next phase of the franchise’s journey and get back to winning days.

Even though Daniels is young and has holes in his game, especially his throwing consistency, there is much to look forward to. With his capable legs under him, he can fill in the holes of his throwing game by creating plays elsewhere.

And it isn’t just about Jayden Daniels as well. Brooks says the Commanders are built to succeed. Peters and Quinn have assembled a dependable group of veterans and rookies. While they are not that great looking on paper, Brooks believes they have what it takes to replicate a CJ Stroud and Texans-like season.

Washington Commanders Face Tough Schedule And No Rest Season

The two NFL analysts listed how they have a tough schedule ahead of them to conquer. And Daniels will need to gain confidence over the season to end on a high note and show a result that gives hope for the next year.

Daniels & Co. face Tampa Bay first, to open the season, and next, they take on the Giants at home. You could say the Giants might not be that formidable but for the Commanders, they will surely turn it up. MNF against the Bengals is their third game, followed by a game against the Cardinals.

Three out of four are teams to watch out for and the fourth is a divisional rival. Maybe they plan to sit him out for those. But then next they have the Browns and the vaunted Ravens defense. And to introduce Daniels to the pro stage with a rendezvous with Myles Garrett might not be the best idea.

Thus, it is in their best interest to let Daniels take the field early and see it through. Maybe he swims, maybe he sinks, but if they believe he is the leader of the future in Washington, they need to put it to the test.