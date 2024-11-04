Derek Carr Regrettably Becomes NFL’s Laughing Stock; Which Team Has He Not Lost To?

Nov 3, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked by Carolina Panthers linebacker Charles Harris (40) as linebacker Josey Jewell (47) helps defend in the fourth qarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

A loss is a tough pill to swallow, and Saints QB Derek Carr has suffered seven successive losses this season. On Sunday, the Saints endured a closely fought 22-23 defeat against the Panthers. This loss made Carr the first QB in NFL history to lose to 31 different opponents — a rare feat, but not something to be proud of.

This unwanted record also raises the question: which team has he not lost to? It’s his former team, the Las Vegas Raiders, with whom he played for nine seasons. When the Raiders face the Saints on December 29, the spotlight will be on Carr, as no QB has ever lost to all 32 teams.

Unfortunately, Carr’s record triggered several memes and funny comments on X. One fan noted, “This is not even a meme, this is history,” while another fan expressed concern that Carr “keeps setting all the wrong records.”

Carr had decent returns during the Panthers game, finishing with 236 yards and a touchdown. He had a better game compared to Bryce Young, who recorded 171 yards, one touchdown, and one interception for the Panthers. However, Carr still couldn’t win.

Many active quarterbacks are just one team behind Meanwhile, Carr is not alone in this record. Colts QB Joe Flacco has lost to 30 teams. The only two teams he hasn’t lost to in the NFL are the Lions and the Buccaneers. Since the Colts don’t face the Buccaneers this season, Flacco can only tie with Carr if they lose to the Lions in Week 12.

Additionally, Steelers star QB Russell Wilson has lost to 29 different teams. If he loses to the Browns or the Eagles this season, his total could also reach 31.

It is a reality that neither Wilson, Flacco, nor Carr would be proud of this record. However, the fact that they have lost to so many teams also explains that they have had long careers in the NFL.

Carr reflected on the Saints’ seventh straight loss during the post-game press conference where he highlighted how the team is dealing with this testing phase.

“You know, it’s very frustrating for us as players. Our group of guys is so tight-knit and so close. What we do is rally together. We’re going to keep going at it. Whatever the coach has to say, we give it everything we have.”

After a string of disappointments as a QB and team member, Carr will try hard to get the Saints back to winning ways when they face the Falcons in Week 10.