Moments After Announcing Retirement, Derek Carr Gets Impressed By Shedeur Sanders’ Performance At the Rookie Minicamp With the Browns

Amid all the controversy and criticism, Shedeur Sanders was seen throwing darts at his rookie minicamp with the Cleveland Browns. Sure, it’s only minicamp… but the throws were undeniably impressive, even catching the attention of recent retiree Derek Carr.

Shedeur has been especially sharp, hitting his receivers on deep balls with pinpoint accuracy during the first day of workouts in his new home. Being the proud father that he is, Deion Sanders took to his Instagram to share, show off, and flaunt a few clips of the wideout.

Deion’s comment section is normally filled with celebrity voices, and this time was more of the same. Even Derek Carr chimed in, simply using a dart emoji to describe what he thought of the throws from the rookie.

NFL great Terrell Owens also commented under a clip. “Not surprised,” he stated.

Other internet users commented in support of Shedeur, claiming that they know he will be a great player.

“The cream always rise to the top!!!!!” someone wrote. “Most NFL ready QB in the draft,” another professed.

All in all, it was good for Deion to highlight the success that Shedeur is already having in camp. Especially given how many doubters he’s had since before the Draft process began.

But perhaps the most interesting part about Deion’s post was how quickly Carr rushed to the comments. After all, he had just decided to retire moments before typing it. You would think that Carr would’ve let the moment breathe and seep in before he went doom-scrolling on social media. But that’s how most of us unwind after a stressful day now.

Carr played with the Raiders and Saints for 11 years. During that time, he was selected to four Pro Bowls and finished third in MVP voting in 2016. Unfortunately, Carr only ever played in one playoff game — in 2021 — which they, of course, lost to the Cincinnati Bengals, 19–26. The Bengals went on to that year’s Super Bowl, where they eventually lost to the LA Rams.

His retirement came as a shock when it was announced, but after reading about a labral tear in Carr’s arm that would’ve forced him to miss the entirety of 2025, it’s understandable why he’s calling it quits. Football is a vicious sport, and sometimes it’s best to look out for long-term health.

Yet with his remark on Shedeur — even if it was just an emoji — it seems like Carr is excited about the new era of quarterbacks entering the league. It’s not hard to imagine him as a pre/post-game analyst someday, breaking down players like Shedeur Sanders.