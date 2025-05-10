Derek Carr’s Decision to Invest in OOFOS Footwear in 2022 Stemmed From a Long, Organic Relationship

Dec 29, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks the field before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Derek Carr has etched his name as an elite quarterback on the field. But off it, he’s found success as well, venturing into various projects and landing sponsorships with major companies, like Nike, EECU, Panini, Valley Children’s Healthcare, Haute Living, and Anchor.

That said, perhaps Carr’s most interesting sponsorship is with the sneaker brand OOFOS. He and the active recovery footwear company inked a multi-year partnership in 2022, with Carr joining as both an investor and ambassador.

The brand is designed specifically for athlete recovery and features OOfoam, a scientifically proven impact-absorbing technology. Here’s how they look:

So why did Carr ink a deal with the lesser-known (at the time) shoe company? It’s because of the comfort and relief the brand provided him long before any partnership was on the table.

He received his first pair of OOFOS from head athletic trainer Chris Cortez. The shoes gave him instant relief, and ever since, he has gone out of his way to personally purchase multiple pairs. Now that he’s a key figure in the company, he no longer has to spend a penny on the brand he loves.

The company has been a success so far, amassing $6.2 million in revenue in 2024 alone.

Derek Carr announces shocking decision to retire from NFL

This morning, Derek Carr stunned the football world by announcing his retirement from the game at age 34. The decision came after finding out Carr would miss the entire 2025 season with a shoulder injury.

While Carr tried an injection and rehab to avoid season-ending surgery, he ultimately decided to step away from the game. The move became official with the New Orleans Saints announcing Carr’s retirement.

Now that he’s retired from the NFL, Carr can focus more on his off-field ventures and may take on a larger role in his current or future sponsorships. Perhaps OOFOS becomes his main area of focus now that his football career is over. Time will tell.

Carr retires from the NFL after playing 11 seasons. During his illustrious career, he was named to four Pro Bowls and threw for 41,245 yards, 257 touchdowns, and 112 interceptions. The Fresno State alum likely hoped to give it another go for at least one more season, but Father Time and injuries finally caught up to him.