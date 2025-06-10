Saints Fans Joke Cam Jordan “Needs to Be in the Next Season of House of Dragon” After Debuting New Hairstyle

Cam Jordan on the runway at the 10th annual Unbridled Eve Derby Gala in the Grand Ballroom at The Galt House Hotel & Suites. May 5, 2023. Image Credit: © BRIAN BOHANNON/SPECIAL TO THE COURIER JOURNAL / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cam Jordan has never needed a spotlight to be entertaining because he brings it with him. Whether he’s clowning division rivals like the Buccaneers, crashing media row with outlandish one-liners, or delivering deadpan jabs that blur the line between trolling and truth, the longtime Saints pass rusher has always known how to keep things light in the building — and loud on the internet.

But this time, even by Cam Jordan’s standards, he went all out with the theatrics.

Earlier today, Saints fans were caught completely off guard when the eight-time Pro Bowler arrived at the team’s facility sporting a bold new look — a freshly dyed head of pure white braided hair. But it wasn’t just the hairstyle that turned heads, it was the way he walked in and who he claimed to be.

“Yeah, Cam Valerian, first of his name. Decimator of all lines. Father of Tank George, son of the six-time Pro Bowl, C. George. Sired by, I guess,” Jordan said, exuding charisma.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Orleans Saints (@saints)

The video, posted by the official Saints Instagram account, captured Jordan delivering the line straight into the camera with all the gravitas of a fantasy warlord making his royal court entrance. So naturally, it wasn’t long before fans lit up the comment section with one resounding request: “he needs to be in the next season of ‘House of the Dragon’“.

The rest, however, weren’t this subtle with their jokes. “He embracing unc status,” hilariously wrote a fan. One Saints faithful even came up with his own theory behind the veteran pass rusher’s periodic haircut changes.

“Now I’m convinced Cam a damn sims character, because ain’t no damn way this man hair looks different every damn year. What hair products he use? Definitely uses his wife’s [hair products] in the shower,” they quipped.

But amongst the jokes and backhanded compliments was one Instagram user who genuinely liked Jordan’s white hair dye. “It looks good I love the color,” they expressed.

Doubling down on the growing discourse amongst fans like Jordan to a ‘House of the Dragon’ character, the Saints veteran took things even further by posting two AI-generated videos of himself in full ‘House of the Dragon’ style. And the icing on the cake was the hilarious caption he accompanied the visuals with.

“Well into the 15th year in the grand arena of the gridiron, where valor and strength reign supreme,” he wrote. “We present to you a Fleur-de-lis warrior of unparalleled prowess, Sir Cam Jordan, the formidable son of the legendary Pro Bowl Viking, Steve Jordan, a revered figure in the annals of the Vikings’ lore.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cam Jordan (@camjordan94)

These videos and words are as extra as it gets — but it’s also peak Cam Jordan — a three-time All-Pro with a Hall of Fame résumé and a media presence so magnetic that fans are now genuinely campaigning for an HBO casting call.

So even if the NFC South may be tired of seeing his shenanigans every offseason, as long as he has the Saints fans by his side, Cam Jordan isn’t about to change.