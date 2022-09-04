Deshaun Watson accuser warned QB’s $3 million girlfriend to stay away from the predator who defiled her life

Deshaun Watson’s girlfriend Jilly Anais stood by him like a rock when the QB was facing extremely serious allegations. Looking at this, one of Watson’s accusers wrote a letter to Anais warning her to stay away from the man.

Deshaun Watson has been consistently making the headlines for a while now. The Browns QB was accused of s*xual misconduct by more than 20 women a little while back.

In the quest to find a replacement for Baker Mayfield as soon as possible, the Browns offered a monumental contract to Watson this year.

A $230 million guaranteed deal for someone who could have been banned for the whole season was indeed a bewildering choice. Finally, Deshaun was handed a 11-game suspension and $5 million fine by the league.

Also Read: “Hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw to himself”: $8 million worth Bears legend destroys Packers for losing Davante Adams, making their games look ‘like playing fetch’ with his dog

One of Deshaun Watson’s accusers requested the Browns QB’s girlfriend to stay away from the dangerous man

Amidst all the chaos, Deshaun Watson’s girlfriend Jilly Anais stood by him like a rock. When tempers were flaring and Deshaun was in the firing line, $3 million worth singer, model and content creator Anais posted a series of romantic photos with the footballer.

NFL Twitter blasted Anais for her ‘show of love’ for Deshaun at a time he was facing such serious allegations. In January this year, as reported by The Daily Beast, one of the women who accused Deshaun for misconduct wrote a rather blunt letter to Jilly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ｊｉｌｌｙ (@jillyanais)

“Dear Jilly ‘Boss Babe’ Anais. “I’ve walked in your shoes before. I loved someone for years whom I found charming, unbelievably talented (though not an NFL quarterback), sweet (at times), who I thought would fit perfectly into my life plans and be my life partner,” the letter read.

“Jilly, I am not a stranger, and yet you do not know me. I am a woman who was assaulted by your boyfriend. Deshaun Watson came into my place of work, my sole means of a modest income, and destroyed my mental health and my career.”

“He destroyed my love for my job, my trust in strangers, and my foreseeable future. Watson terrified me, and tried to gratify himself at my expense. He degraded me,” the accuser wrote.

She went on to request Jill to maintain safe distance from Watson. “Please, please distance yourself from this man,” she had written.