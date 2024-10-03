Deshaun Watson Grew Up in a Home Donated by Falcons Legend Warrick Dunn

Sep 22, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson walks off the field after the Browns lost to the New York Giants at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

It’s rightly said that no good deed goes to waste, and Deshaun Watson is a living example of it. The Browns quarterback grew up in a Georgia home, making core memories of his childhood. This was made possible thanks to the noble efforts of none other than Tampa Bay legend Warrick Dunn.

Advertisement

When Watson was drafted by the Texans in the first round, an older picture of him resurfaced. It showed Dunn presenting the keys to their house to 11-year-old Deshaun and his family.

Notably, Dunn had donated his entire signing bonus for the ‘Home for the Holidays’ cause, aiming to help single parents buy their own homes.

WHOLESOME: In 1997, #Falcons legend Warrick Dunn donated his entire multi-million dollar signing bonus to the “Homes for the Holidays” helping over 200 families with their homes. Truly a special person… Crazy, that #Browns QB Deshaun Watson grew up in one of Dunn’s homes. pic.twitter.com/y6NmvR0UHt — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) October 2, 2024



As luck would have it, the Watsons were among the many lives touched by Dunn’s kindness. Through his charity, ‘The Warrick Dunn Foundation,’ the athlete has helped provide down payments and furnishings for over 150 families. He was inspired by the struggles of his own mother, a single mother of six, who met an untimely death.

“She went out of her way even when she didn’t have a lot to help other people,” said Dunn via CNN. “She lost her life, and she was never able to realize her dream of homeownership.”

Dunn moved on in his life with one purpose in his mind: “to do something that had a real impact in the community.” His noble efforts have helped hundreds of families, including Watson’s, who carry forward the legacy of the NFL legend.

Watson follows in Dunn’s footsteps

When an 11-year-old Watson moved into his new home in Gainesville, Georgia, it was truly a coming-of-age moment for him!

“I felt grown having my own room,” he said, back in 2017 via AP. “Just having my own bed, not really being squished, not really worrying about someone sneaking up on me, it was a great moment, a special moment.”

Having experienced firsthand how good deeds can go a long way in changing someone’s life, Watson also decided to give back to the community. The quarterback donated his first NFL cheque to aid the victims of the Harvey Hurricane. The natural disaster caused widespread devastation around Houston and the Gulf Coast in August 2017.

Shortly after joining the Texans, Watson reached out to three NRG Stadium cafeteria employees who were reeling from the aftereffects of the hurricane. He personally met the workers and offered his help with a smile, saying, “Hopefully, that helps.”

The Houston Texans shared the heartwarming video on their official X account:

“If you can, you must.”@deshaunwatson​ gave his first @NFL​ game check to help a few familiar faces. #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/rwcyGMSRFN — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 27, 2017

Warrick Dunn is a shining example of the impact one can make with empathy. Moreover, Watson has followed the same values and, along with many others, carries forward this noble legacy.