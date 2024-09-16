Deshaun Watson’s Girlfriend Celebrates Browns’ First Win of the Season Amid Ongoing Legal Troubles

While the past few years have been a rollercoaster ride for Deshaun Watson, he enjoyed a high this Sunday with his first win of the season. After a Week 1 loss against the Cowboys, the Cleveland Browns defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 18-13. And no one was happier with the quarterback’s success than his girlfriend Jilly Anais!

The internet personality posted a clip of Watson’s one-yard rushing touchdown, following the opening drive of 83 yards, on her Instagram story. “Touchdown Baby,” she wrote, adding, “Eating a W for dinner tonight baby!”

And rightly so! The quarterback had an amazing day with a touchdown and 22 completions out of 34 attempts, even outplaying his counterpart from the Jaguars.

QB Trevor Lawrence had a tough day with no touchdowns scored, and 14 completions out of 30 attempts for 220 yards. The Browns’ secondary managed to sack Lawrence four times, including one for safety at the end of the game.

@deshaunwatson‘s girlfriend @JillyAnais celebrates Browns’ first win of the season after Week 1 loss against the #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/u0fIDFC8A2 — ParziTalksNFL (@nfl_parzi) September 16, 2024

That said, Anais’ celebration of her boyfriend’s first win this season demonstrates her support, especially at a time when Watson has been engulfed in even more legal troubles.

Deshaun Watson’s legal issues complicate further

Watson has found himself at odds with the law due to a series of sexual assault allegations, with the first report coming up in 2021. So far, 24 women have spoken up against the QB, accusing him of sexual harassment.

While 23 out of the 24 lawsuits were settled, there was a wide uproar about whether Watson should be allowed to play in the 2022 season. Ultimately, he received an 11-game suspension, after which the quarterback was back on the field.

However, the 29-year-old athlete now faces fresh trouble as another lawsuit was filed in Texas last week, as per ESPN. The Jane Doe lawsuit includes claims of sexual assault and battery against Watson. While the quarterback’s attorney denied the allegations, the NFL said they’re “reviewing” the complaint to check whether it violates their personal conduct policy.

Watson seems to be in a tough spot off-field with possible action by the league in addition to the legal troubles. The quarterback, however, is saved from the threat of being placed on the exempt list.

The Browns’ head coach Kevin Stefanski also released a statement along the lines of the team’s stance. “We’ll let the due process play out and follow the NFL’s guidelines,” the HC said.

Moreover, a recent report has shed light on a potentially damaging clause in Watson’s contract situation. Jay Glazer pointed out that if the quarterback is found guilty of the personal conduct policy of the league, the team will be entitled to nullify his future guarantees. The quoted sum at jeopardy stands at $46 million in 2025 and an equal amount in 2026.

Anais, who has been with the NFL star since 2019, has stuck by his side through all the controversies.