Despite 10 Super Bowl Rings Between Them, Patrick Mahomes & Tom Brady Marked as Others For This Stat

Ayush Juneja
Published

Tom Brady Thwarting Patrick Mahomes' Three-Peat Ambitions? AFC West Steals Spotlight

Oct 2, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) greets Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after a game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady is the GOAT and Patrick Mahomes is on the course to become one. Together they have ten Super Bowls, five MVPs, and 21 Pro Bowls. They together have been 5- time-passing yards leaders and 8 Super Bowl MVPs. But there is still a category where they are others and overshadowed by many.

Brady and Mahomes, both have three First-Team All-Pro, the same as six other players, hence relegated behind 9 other players and tied with 8. Tom played for over two decades but managed to be an All-Pro only three times. Patrick has managed to do that three times already in just seven years. He still has a long way to go if he wants to catch Peyton Manning.

As per NFL on CBS, since the year 2000, Manning has been the QB with the most All-Team All-Pro with 7 which isn’t surprising because the Sheriff dominated the regular season more than any other player. While Brady did his magic in the postseason, Peyton was the man for the regular season. His 71, 940 passing yards put him third in all-time list behind only Tom and Brees. He also holds the record for most NFL MVPs with five as well as most seasons with at least 4,000 passing yards, which is 14. His  5,477 yards in the 2013 season are still the highest number of yards in a single season. He also threw 55 TDs in that season, an NFL record.

Next on the list of most All-Pro selections for skilled offensive positions (TEs, WRs, and RBs), is the Chiefs legend and Hall of Fame Tight End Tony Gonzalez, former 49ers legend and HOF wideout Terrell Owens and Tyreek Hill, each with five selections. Hill, however, got one of those selections for being a kick returner. Five offensive players have 4 First All-Pro selections- Antonio Brown, Gronk, Travis Kelce, Adrian Peterson, and Aaron Rodgers.

While many accepted Manning’s prowess in the regular season, seeing Brady, Mahomes and many big names miss out, left many perplexed. Fans felt there was an element of bias in these selections.

Fans Had an Interesting Reaction to Not Seeing Brady’s Name on the List

Fans were baffled by the absence of names like Brady, Calvin Johnson, Mahomes, and many more on the list. Others asserted that seeing Hill with 5 selections makes a pretty convincing case for him to be inducted into the Hall of Fame once he retires. Few asserted Manning to be the GOAT over Tom Brady by this criteria. Many fans questioned the objectiveness of All-pro selections considering the voting is done by journalists.

 

Another chimed in and added,

A fan quipped,

Someone commented,

A user wrote,

Others said,

While statistics from the regular season provide valuable insights into a player’s consistency and performance, they don’t always capture the full extent of their contributions throughout the entire year. Achievements such as First Team All-Pros and Pro Bowl selections can certainly be influential in the path toward the Hall of Fame. However, some players make glowing impressions during the postseason, where clutch performances can define legacies.

Take Julian Edelman, for example. His ability to up his game when it mattered most in the playoffs showcased his true value to his team. Similarly, Tom Brady’s dominance in postseason play is undeniable. Despite his remarkable success, there’s a valid argument that his regular-season accolades, such as First-Team All-Pro selections and MVP awards, could have been more numerous given his exceptional talent and impact on the game. Like they say- “You make your name in the regular season, but you get your fame in the postseason”.

