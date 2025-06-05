“You Don’t Even Have a Quarterback”: Rob Gronkowski Schools Saints Fan For Hot Take on Aaron Rodgers

There’s no love lost between Aaron Rodgers and New Orleans Saints fans. When a few fans asked the four-time MVP if he’d consider playing for the team, Rodgers didn’t hesitate with his response: a firm “no.” He cited his age and a lack of interest in living in Louisiana as reasons for shutting the door on that possibility.

Rodgers made it clear that he wouldn’t even entertain an offer from the Saints, despite not having many suitors lined up for the upcoming season. That stance didn’t sit well with Saints fans, and one of them vented his frustration during an appearance on the Dudes on Dudes podcast.

The fan took a jab at Rodgers, saying he didn’t want him in New Orleans anyway—and boldly predicted that any quarterback starting for the Saints this season would outperform the former Packers star.

Rob Gronkowski quickly came to Rodgers’ defense, taking issue with the fan’s comments. The former Patriots tight end pushed back, saying that any team Rodgers signs with—ideally the Steelers—would likely see him throw for more yards than any Saints quarterback. Gronk added that Rodgers might be delaying his decision because he’s seriously considering retirement, not because he’s short on talent or options.

“First off, you said Aaron Rodgers may not want to come down here. Well, he doesn’t. It’s not a may. There’s not even like a question. Is he going to possibly come down? He’s not coming down there. If Aaron Rodgers does sign with an NFL team, he will not throw a thousand yards less than the New Orleans Saints QB. Who is the Saints’ QB? You don’t even have a QB. That’s why you are mad.”

Gronkowski didn’t hold back when it came to the Saints’ quarterback situation—he even took a jab at their rookie QB, Tyler Shough, deliberately mispronouncing his last name to sound like a crude reference to male genitalia.

The four-time Super Bowl champion went on to say that the NFL is simply more entertaining with Aaron Rodgers in it. He credited Rodgers for making the Jets relevant again, noting how the team became a major talking point last season, even though their performance ultimately fell short of expectations. Still, Gronk argued, they were fun to watch and kept people engaged.

According to Gronk, Rodgers has the elusive “It factor”—the kind of presence that draws attention, fills stadiums, and keeps fans glued to their screens. That’s exactly why he believes Rodgers signing with the Steelers would be a huge positive. If he does land in Pittsburgh, all eyes will be on him next season.

Julian Edelman chimed in, adding that although Rodgers may have frustrated some Steelers fans by making them wait, they won’t hold onto that feeling for long. If he ends up signing with Pittsburgh and starts the season with a string of wins, Edelman believes fans will quickly forget the drama. In a city like Pittsburgh, he said, nothing matters more than winning, and Rodgers can deliver just that.

Ideally, Aaron Rodgers had hoped to follow in Brett Favre’s footsteps and end up with the Vikings. The Giants were also in the mix at one point. But as time passed, most of those options fell off the table. Now, only one team remains in play—the Pittsburgh Steelers—and they appear to be his last viable destination if he decides to return for another season.

Pittsburgh offers Rodgers a chance to compete in a tough division, with a roster that includes quality offensive weapons and a strong defense. The Steelers make the playoffs consistently and, unlike the Jets, have a winning culture built into their DNA. Rodgers could treat this as his ‘last dance’—taking one final shot at a Super Bowl before he hangs up his cleats and starts his countdown to Canton.