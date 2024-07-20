Despite 12–5 Record, Dallas Cowboys ‘Overlooked’ for NFC East Contention

Oct 9, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy talks with quarterback Dak Prescott (4) on the field prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys quietly clinched the top NFC East spot last season after edging out the Eagles, who faltered toward the end of the season. However, with their off-season lacking any significant moves, few are betting on America’s Team to replicate that success, despite finishing the past three seasons with a 12-5 record.

On the recent episode of ‘The Herd,’ Colin Cowherd unveiled his latest pre-camp NFL playoff predictions for the 2024 season. During the segment, Colin predicted that the Eagles, with the best roster in the division, would bring the NFC East title home. Despite the disastrous end to last season, they are likely to bounce back, even with some uncertainties in the coaching staff.

The analyst speculated that the Washington Commanders would follow Philly to the playoffs, edging out the Cowboys. The former Redskins have addressed many gaps this offseason, and with a new star rookie QB in Jayden Daniels and a new HC in Dan Quinn, Cowherd firmly believes they will secure the second spot.

However, he did predict the Cowboys would finish a close third. They are highly reliant on their offense, particularly Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, to carry the load. Consequently, Cowherd believes they will end up third in the division and miss the playoffs.

“I’m gonna go with Washington; new coach, new OC, new QB, new owner. I think they use that energy and juice to catapult. Washington second. Dallas is a very viable third, but I think they are top-heavy and overly dependent on Dak and Lamb to carry the entire offense.”

Surprises are on the horizon in the NFC East, with the 4-13 Commanders determined to turn things around in just a year. They are emerging as unexpected contenders for a postseason spot as they continue to overhaul their squad and eliminate the deadwood.

Commanders Are Cleaning House and Getting Fresh Talent

The Commanders have been quite disappointing over the past two decades, never advancing past the divisional round. They’ve missed the playoffs in the past three seasons, finishing two of them with losing records. However, many feel their luck is beginning to turn under the new owner, Josh Harris, as the franchise takes steps in a positive direction.

They have cleared the house and have been getting fresh talent, both in terms of players and personnel. Adam Peters is beginning to get into the grove. After firing their coach of 4 years, Ron Rivera, he brought in former Cowboys DC Dan Quinn as an HC. Since then, there has been a steady influx of personnel both in coaching and the front office.

They have hired Kliff Kingsbury as OC, David Blough as assistant QB coach, Andre Coleman as offensive assistant coach, Bobby Engram as WR coach, Bobby Johnson as offensive line coach, Brian Johnson as assistant HC/offensive pass game coordinator, Anthony Lynn as run game coordinator/RB coach, Tavita Pritchard as QB coach, David Raih as TE coach, Darnell Stapleton as assistant O-Line coach, and Shane Toub as offensive quality control coach.

According to The Athletic, as part of their front-office overhaul, they brought in Lance Newmark as assistant GM, and Brandon Sosna as the senior vice president of football operations. Their latest addition is former Panther GM Scott Fitterer, who could join as a personnel executive.

On the other hand, the club has released a bunch of players and brought in many veterans in their place, like G Nick Allegretti, QB Marcus Mariota, Center Tyler Biadasz, LB Bobby Wagner, Dorance Armstrong, Austin Ekeler, etc.

The draft has also gone according to the plan, bringing in Jayden Daniels, WR Luke McCaffrey, DL Johnny Newton, OL Brandon Coleman, TE Ben Sinnott, LB Jordan Magee, S Dominique Hampton, and DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste. A trade for Brandon Aiyuk is also on the cards.

This is an exciting time to be a Commander fan as the team moves in a positive direction for the first time in over 2 decades.