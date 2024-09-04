Despite Back-to-Back Flops, Russell Wilson On Pace To Catch Up With Peyton Manning’s Legendary Stat

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson is en route to equalize Peyton Manning’s most coveted achievement.

After a rocky stint with the Broncos, Wilson is looking keen to turn his luck around this season to safeguard his future in the NFL and might equal Manning’s long-standing passing record on the way.

Despite the challenges he has faced in the past three years, Russ has scored consistently and has 334 passing touchdowns while covering 3000+ yards even in his worst years. If Wilson makes a comeback with his new team and sees some postseason action, he can easily keep the 3000+ yards average and match Manning’s long-standing 13-season record.

In 2022, Russ joined the Broncos on a trade after falling out with the Seahawks. The Broncos were desperate for a quality quarterback to run their offense and jumped on the chance to sign Wilson (a Super Bowl winner).

However, the quarterback’s bad form and injuries limited his playtime and the team’s underdeveloped offense did the rest, the Broncos ended 2022 with 11 losses and the worst-scoring offense line of the year. A similar story repeated the following year with new coach Sean Payton benching him for the final two games of the season and cutting him loose after the season.

Wilson was not able to replicate the performance that made him one of the highest-paid players in the league. The Seahawks picked Wilson in the 3rd round of the 2012 NFL draft pitting him against Matt Flynn (who was coming from a Super Bowl win as the backup QB for the Packers) for the starting quarterback role.

Wilson’s performance in the preseason was enough for the Seahawks to promote him to the main role in his 1st year. He didn’t disappoint and took the team to the divisional round. In 2013, he led the team to a Super Bowl victory followed by another Super Bowl appearance in 2014. He has had an incredible career, and this is not the first Manning record he could be breaking.

Wilson has been breaking Manning’s records since his rookie year

The last two seasons aren’t a reason to write off Wilson and his incredible record is the poof. He is just 16 touchdowns away from scoring 350+ TDs in 13 seasons.

Even in his injury-prone 2022 season, he was able to score 16 passing touchdowns and it won’t be long before he claims this record to join Hall of Famers Manning, Drew Brees, and Dan Marino.

In his 1st season, he equaled Manning’s ‘most passing touchdowns by a rookie’ record and now in his 13th season, he’s still chasing Manning.

He might not have enjoyed the same level of success and praise but his stint with the Seahawks and overall record puts him as a solid quarterback. Will Russ be able to return to his former glory and claim the record, or are his glory days well and truly behind him?