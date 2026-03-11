“He Better Be on Mushrooms”: Cris Carter Trolls Aaron Rodgers’ NSFW Fitness Motivation

Aaron Rodgers’ wife has been a huge mystery ever since he revealed he was married. Her identity remains unconfirmed, with the name supposedly being Brittani, and Rodgers has only teased the public about her existence. In his most recent interview, however, he revealed a little more information about their relationship, and former NFL wideout Cris Carter has some thoughts about it.

Rodgers is now 42, and he’d be the first to tell you that staying in shape at that age is a lot different from staying in shape in your 30s. He has to work out, eat right, and get good sleep to make sure he remains in top form. After all, he could get a call from the Pittsburgh Steelers at any moment asking him to come back for another year.

According to Rodgers, though, another reason he wants to stay motivated when it comes to fitness is NSFW related. “I want to look good. I want my wife to want to [expletive] me all the time,” Rodgers shared on the Pat McAfee Show.

Naturally, this went a little too far for some people, including Hall of Fame receiver Cris Carter, who says it is too much information. He also suggested Rodgers might be exaggerating the ‘every day’ part, or that he could be using substances.

“I don’t know… a whole bunch of people, myself included, don’t man, don’t touch me every day… He better be on some mushrooms and some other stuff… You need to just stop lying,” Carter said on Fully Loaded.

The former wideout went on to say that he found the entire story interesting. Rodgers went from saying nothing about the topic to suddenly drumming up drama. Yet, the QB wonders why his name is always being talked about in the sports news world when he’s the one stoking the flames. Later on, Carter even trolled Rodgers, asking about his life before marriage.

“What were you doing before you got married? What were your sexual tendencies then? Since we’re talking about it,” Carter joked.

Regardless, we still don’t know who Rodgers’ wife is. For all we know, Brittani seems like someone who doesn’t want the attention of the public spotlight. With that in mind, it makes sense that Rodgers has kept her identity a secret. The two reportedly met all the way back in 2017, which is interesting because Rodgers has had two serious relationships with different women since then.