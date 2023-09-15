Amid Taylor Swift Dating Rumors, Reports of Travis Kelce Owing $111,000+ in State Taxes Sends Shockwaves Across the Internet

Travis Kelce is making everyone raise eyebrows with rumors about his “hangouts” with pop icon Taylor Swift. He is undoubtedly a heartthrob in the NFL world which is why, there has been overwhelming interest in his love affairs. However, at the same time, what has sent shockwaves across the internet is a report which states that Travis owes more than $111,000 in state tax to Ohio.

According to reports from In Touch Weekly, Kansas City Chiefs’ superstar tight end has an unpaid tax bill that is looming over him in the state of Ohio. Given his millionaire status, all thanks to the NFL, the matter has piqued the curiosity among the fans globally.

Travis Kelce’s Tax Issues Surprises NFL World

This time around, Travis Kelce has found himself in the spotlight for more than just his talents on the football field and his colorful dating life. As per In Touch, Kelce is facing an issue with the state of Ohio regarding back taxes. The Chiefs’ star currently has a state tax lien from Ohio that amounts to $64,198 from 2018, $46,579 from 2017, and another $909 from 2018.

For the majority of NFL fans, this money issue is not making sense, given that Kelce obviously rakes in the moolah on a constant basis. As per Spotrac, Travis Kelce has earned over $77 million in cash from various NFL contracts. This doesn’t come as a surprise as he has played a major role in two super-bowl victories for his unit.

Apart from the tax issues, Travis Kelce finds himself at the center of a whirlwind of rumors regarding his dating life which suddenly has gained a lot of attention after the alleged entry of pop star Taylor Swift into the equation.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Relationship Rumors Have Been All Over the Place

There are several reports suggesting that Travis Kelce is caught up in a possible romance with pop sensation Taylor Swift. A source told Page Six that they have been “quietly hanging out.” The insider added that Taylor, 33, “Saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks”.

While one set of insiders hinted at the two spending time together, another source from Entertainment Tonight has clarified the duo is not together and are not officially an item. However, it’s not that Travis didn’t try. Apparently, it has been now more than two months since Kelce expressed his disappointment on the ‘New Heights’ podcast about not being able to gift Taylor Swift the bracelet he had crafted for her during the Eras tour.

On the podcast, his brother Jason Kelce was poking at him for failing to give Taylor his number. Travis said, “Well, I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings. So, I was little b*tthurt that I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her. But I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it. … She doesn’t meet anybody, or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal.”

The mystery around the speculated relationship is continuing for now with neither party commenting on the matter directly. On the other hand, football fans are hoping to see Travis Kelce back on the field as he had to miss the Chiefs’ season opener against the Detroit Lions due to an injury. The TE would be looking to bounce back against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Chiefs’ upcoming game.