Despite Facing Best Friend Jayden Daniels in Week 2, Malik Nabers Is Standing on Business

Malik Nabers and Jayden Daniels were more than just teammates at LSU—they were best friends who shared the highs and lows of college football. But as Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season approaches, the two will need to put their friendship on hold. Nabers, now a rookie wide receiver for the Giants, is getting ready to face Daniels, who’s leading the charge for the Commanders. And let’s just say, it’s about to get real.

Advertisement

During a field-side sit-down interview with Kay Adams, Nabers revealed that Jayden had already informed him that they wouldn’t be talking before the game and that they needed to stay on their own sides. “It’s all smoke when it comes to that game,” Nabers asserted.

The rookie wideout also spilled the beans that Daniels has been hitting him up every day, both of them hyping up the game like it’s the Super Bowl.

They’ve been planning, imagining, and talking trash, but there’s no doubt that when kickoff arrives, they will stand on business. For Nabers, the only thing that matters is walking off the field with a win, even if it means getting the better of his best friend.

So, if you thought this would be a lighthearted matchup between two former teammates, think again. Week 2 is shaping up to be quite the showdown, with a bit of friendly revenge on the line.

Nabers and Jayden’s days back in LSU

The QB-WR duo forged a long-lasting partnership at Baton Rouge. They were certainly more than just teammates, as the two were cherished by many at the collegiate level. Nabers, a true freshman in 2021, quickly showcased his potential with 417 yards and four touchdowns from 6 starts.

By 2022, he had become a key starter, earning MVP honors in the Citrus Bowl with an unforgettable performance that included a touchdown pass from Jayden. Their connection only deepened, with Nabers leading the FBS in receiving yards in 2023, while his QB became the heart of the LSU offense, setting records and leading the Tigers with his dual-threat abilities.

But now, as they step into the NFL, their dynamic is set to change. No longer partners in crime, they’ll be on opposite sides of the field, and it’s natural that they will try to outshine each other. However, at the same time, it’s also clear that they have maintained their mutual respect.

As for Nabers, his new quarterback, Daniel Jones, couldn’t be more confident in his abilities. During his interview on the ‘Up & Adams’ show, Jones made it clear that Nabers is a crucial part of the Giants’ plans:

“He goes up and gets the ball, can get open, can run any route, fast, strong… got everything you want in a receiver.”

#Giants QB Daniel Jones on rookie WR Malik Nabers “He goes up and gets the ball, can get open, can run any route, fast, strong… got everything you want in a receiver.” @Daniel_Jones10 @whyguard13 @heykayadams @Giants pic.twitter.com/JVd2ixUjj8 — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) August 11, 2024

Notably, Nabers and his Giants will be hosted by the Commanders on 14th September at FedExField. The two teams will cross each other’s paths once again in early November.