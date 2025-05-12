“I Wanna be Known as Regina Jackson”: Jayden Daniels’ Mom Wants Ryan Clark & the World to Know – She is More Than Just a QB’s Mother

As the saying goes, behind every successful man stands a strong woman. In the case of Jayden Daniels, the breakout NFL star doesn’t have a wife or girlfriend in the spotlight—he has his mother, Regina Jackson. And while she proudly supports her son, Regina wants the world to know she’s far more than just the mother of an NFL quarterback—she’s a successful woman in her own right.

Today, she serves not only as a business manager but also as a certified NFL agent—one of the few women in a field overwhelmingly dominated by men. She now represents her son, Jayden Daniels, and is fully equipped to guide his professional journey through the NFL.

Appearing on the special Mother’s Day edition of The Pivot Podcast with Ryan Clark and Fred Taylor, Regina emphasized that her son’s fame doesn’t define her identity. She reminded viewers that she’s the one who gave birth to Jayden, raised him, and helped shape him into the player he is today, not the other way around.

“Everybody associates me as mother of Jayden Daniels. But as I tell everybody, I had Jayden, Jayden didn’t have me. I’m Regina Jackson, and I want to be known to the world as Regina Jackson and not always the mother of Jayden Daniels.”

Becoming an NFL agent isn’t easy. The league requires agents to hold both an undergraduate and a postgraduate degree—typically a master’s or a law degree—from an accredited institution. Regina more than met those qualifications.

She has an MBA concentration in entrepreneurship as well as a master’s degree in public service administration. When she achieved her NFL agent certification, she joined an elite group—one of only about 50 women agents compared to nearly 1000 men.

When it comes to being a mother and Jayden’s biggest supporter, Regina Jackson has embraced that role with unwavering dedication throughout his entire life. Being the starting quarterback at a Big 12 program comes with its perks, especially for family members, who often receive premium seats and VIP treatment on game days. But Regina never took advantage of those special privileges.

Instead, she chose to sit among the regular fans, blending into the crowd, cheering with passion, and making sure those around her matched her energy and enthusiasm.

Her hands-on involvement in Jayden’s football journey has served as a blueprint for other parents, demonstrating how to actively support, guide, and raise a successful athlete without losing sight of humility or values.