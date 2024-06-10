Despite Leading 49ers to the Super Bowl, Brock Purdy Now Ranks 110th Among NFL’s Top Paid QBs in 2024

Brock Purdy was one of the lowest-paid quarterbacks last season when he led the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl, and in 2024, his paycheck still doesn’t quite match his on-field heroics. Despite being the 262nd pick in the 2022 draft, Purdy defied all expectations. However, according to recent salary updates, per Over The Cap, he still ranks just 110th out of 120 top-paid NFL QBs and will be earning $934,252 this year.

Advertisement

Purdy signed a 4-year, $3.7 million contract with the 49ers, including a $77,008 signing bonus and an average annual salary of $934,252, per Sportrac. Now let’s compare that to the QBs he took down in last season’s playoffs.

In the Divisional Round, Purdy faced Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers, leading his team to a 24-21 victory. Love ranks 18th on the pay scale and is set to earn $13.5 million. Then in the NFC Championship game against the Lions, Purdy won 34-31 over Jared Goff, the 2nd highest-paid QB raking in $50 million with his new deal.

Of course, Purdy’s biggest test was the Super Bowl against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, which the 49ers lost 22-25 in OT. The pay gap between him and his Super Bowl rival is a whopping $44 million, with Mahomes ranking 9th on the list.

So while Purdy may have been “Mr. Irrelevant” as the last draft pick, he’s proven to be everything but irrelevant on the field. Hence, it’s safe to say a well-deserved bigger payday should be coming his way soon.

Brock Purdy Is In Line For A Major Pay Raise

Brock Purdy’s meteoric rise from the last pick of the 2022 draft to leading the San Francisco 49ers to the NFC Championship game is a storybook tale. When he stepped in late last season after the Lance/Garoppolo injuries, Purdy seized the moment. Thus, even though an untimely injury cut their playoff run short, he showed enough poise to secure the starting job for 2023.

Purdy’s first full season as QB1 was nothing short of fantastic. He threw for a whopping 4,280 yards, completing 69.4% of his passes with 31 touchdowns and just 11 interceptions. Not bad at all for a guy making peanuts compared to other star quarterbacks!

Here’s the kicker though – Purdy’s bargain basement salary allows the 49ers to splurge on elite talent around him. But this sweetheart deal can’t last forever. Come the 2025 offseason, Purdy will be eligible for a hefty new contract, and you can bet he’ll be gunning for a massive raise.

Jed York and the #49ers are expecting Brock Purdy to have a massive contract extension next season : @YahooSports pic.twitter.com/CyipO9lQiW — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) March 27, 2024

Niners CEO Jed York seems ready to pay up. He gets that franchise QBs are the linchpin and should be compensated as such. At the recent owners’ meetings, York admitted,

“Brock is going to ask for something no one has ever asked for before. To me, the quarterback is the most important position not just in football, but all of sports, and those guys should be paid a lot of money.”

If Purdy keeps balling out in 2024, he’s in line for a record-setting payday. York understands keeping an elite QB who can lead playoff runs is priceless. Purdy may not be Mahomes, but he’s proven worthy of top dollar. And the 49ers will gladly pay whatever it takes to keep their rising star happy and on the field.